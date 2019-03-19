Try 3 months for $3
Tyrone Mine
A man died in a mining accident March 6 at Freeport-McMoRan’s Tyrone Mine in New Mexico, the Mine Safety and Health Administration reported.

The Silver City Daily Press said Tim Rivers was a Komatsu field service technician based in Arizona. He was a contract miner with 35 weeks of experience.

Freeport-McMoRan has been operating Tyrone as an open pit copper mine since 1967.

The miner was injured when he was struck by a relief valve ejected from a 500-ton hydraulic jack, MSHA said in a preliminary report. The hydraulic jack was being engaged to make contact with the frame of a P&H 4100A shovel when the relief valve was ejected, striking Rivers in the abdomen.

This was the third fatality reported by MSHA in 2019. The same number of fatalities were reported by March 6, 2018. MSHA reported 27 mining fatalities in 2018, the second lowest number on record.

