A man died in a mining accident March 6 at Freeport-McMoRan’s Tyrone Mine in New Mexico, the Mine Safety and Health Administration reported.
The Silver City Daily Press said Tim Rivers was a Komatsu field service technician based in Arizona. He was a contract miner with 35 weeks of experience.
Freeport-McMoRan has been operating Tyrone as an open pit copper mine since 1967.
The miner was injured when he was struck by a relief valve ejected from a 500-ton hydraulic jack, MSHA said in a preliminary report. The hydraulic jack was being engaged to make contact with the frame of a P&H 4100A shovel when the relief valve was ejected, striking Rivers in the abdomen.
This was the third fatality reported by MSHA in 2019. The same number of fatalities were reported by March 6, 2018. MSHA reported 27 mining fatalities in 2018, the second lowest number on record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.