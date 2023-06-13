Komatsu has announced plans to construct a new, nearly 50,000-square-foot warehouse at its service center campus at the west end of Elko. The warehouse will expand local parts support for mining and construction customers in the Nevada region.

The new building will include a parts counter for will-call and easy pickup of Komatsu parts. The building will feature high-capacity racking, high-density vertical lift modules, and a climate-controlled environment.

“The new, state-of-the-art warehouse will allow us to more efficiently serve our customers and partners in the region and improve the overall experience with Komatsu,” said Josh Wagner, vice president and general manager of Komatsu’s North America mining distribution. “This additional investment in our Elko-area facilities will not only enhance our commitment to customers, but also provide employees an improved work environment and opportunities for future employees.”

Planned for completion in early 2024, the new warehouse will be adjacent to Komatsu’s 189,000 -square-foot $47 million state-of-the-art Elko service center which was built in 2019 and celebrated a grand opening in February 2020. The service center has expanded the company’s ability to support construction equipment and large mining equipment including haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, electric rope shovels and mining support equipment.

The Elko service center, Komatsu’s largest service center in North America, includes a large six-bay construction equipment repair shop as well as a heavy fabrication structural shop where they do structural repair of major mining components, and also some manufacturing of original equipment products. The facility also has a 23,000 square foot office.

The new warehouse will replace an existing warehouse on the site.

The Elko facility currently employs about 160 employees and expects to grow to about 180 employees over the next two years.