Labor Dept. awards mine safety training grants

The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Oct. 5 the awarding of two sets of grants to promote mine safety and health training.

The Labor Department announced $10.5 million in grants awarded to organizations in 43 states and two territories to support the delivery of federally mandated training and retraining for miners. States and territories apply for these grants to help cover training costs. The Nevada Mine Safety and Training Office, which is part of the state’s Department of Industrial Relations, is receiving a grant of $416,281.

“Training is critical to ensuring miners know and understand mining conditions and the potential hazards they may encounter on a mine site,” said Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Christopher Williamson. “These grants will help deliver training to thousands of miners, contractors and operators across the country and can make the difference between a safe and healthy day at work and a tragedy or illness.”

The Department of Labor also announced the award of $985,284 in grants to support the development and delivery of mine safety education and training programs being developed by 10 organizations around the country.

These grants include $157,936 to the Arizona Board of Regents at the University of Arizona in Tucson for comprehensive training, assessment and compliance reporting tools which will be part of the safety training program they are developing for contractors and small mine operators, and $120,000 to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City to develop virtual reality training, interactive training materials and a New Miner Training Program focused on the prevention of unsafe conditions in mines.

Supported by the Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety grant program, recipients will create training materials, promote and conduct mine safety training or educational programs, and evaluate their effectiveness. The awards target programs and materials for smaller mines and the miners working at them.

Established under the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act of 2006, the program honors the 25 miners who died in mine disasters at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine in Brookwood, Alabama, in 2001, and at the Sago Mine in Buckhannon, West Virginia, in 2006.

“The tragedies at the Brookwood and Sago mines are stark reminders of the risks miners face on the job,” Williamson said. “The grants we’re awarding today will support critically important training and education that the people working in our mines need and deserve.”