During the week of March 20, ten students from the University of Nevada, Reno, known as the Mackay Muckers, traveled to Kalgoorlie, Western Australia to compete in the 45th Annual Intercollegiate Mining Games.

The Mining Games started in 1978 to honor and remember the fallen miners of the Sunshine Mine disaster, and ensures that those miners will never be forgotten. The tradition continues as hundreds of students and alumni from around the world went to western Australia this year. Covid had previously delayed the Mining Games for the years of 2021 and 2022. Unsure the mining games would ever be hosted again overseas, the Western Australia School of Mines took it on themselves to organize and host a very successful international Mining Game.

The two UNR teams that attended the 45th games were the Mackay Muckers and the Lady Muckers. The lady muckers team is composed of five gals: Karlee Bolle, Gillian Hammons, Natalie Rubio, Katie Nicholes and Kayla Anderson. The Mackay Muckers team was composed of five men: Duncan Brown, Rafael Echeverria, Luke Andersen, Sean Morton and Tahmid Kawsar. All but one of the Lady Muckers had previously competed in a Mining Game, while everyone on Mackay Muckers was brand new to competing at the Mining Games. Through lots of training the whole team learned not only what each event was, but the techniques that take years to master.

Competition started with an opening dinner, the next day was officially training day, both the lady and Mackay Muckers learned the valuable ins and out of the WASM field and equipment.

The second day brought Co-Ed and Alumni competitions. Cheering on other teams, both teams watched and learned so many more valuable skills that would help them succeed once upon competing day for them. The Co-ed and Alumni was both the Muckers Day to compete in survey. The Lady and Mackay Muckers competed side by side in this quiet and perplex event.

On the third and final day, March 25, the men and women divisions started their competition day. The Mackay Muckers started the day off with a strong Hand Steel while the Lady Muckers started with Swede Saw. After a long day of hard work, cheering on other teams and cheering on one another the competition ended with both teams Mucking. The teams were lucky enough to be able to cheer on one another or compete side by side through the whole day.

That final day also hosted the closing banquet. Here the teams find out how they placed in both the individual event and overall competition. The Mackay Muckers held their own on all their events. Each of the Mackay team members were able to hit a personal best in at least one event each. The Mackay Muckers are proud of their personal progress as a team. This competition was a huge learning curve and the Mackay Muckers are more than thrilled with their accomplishments.

The Lady Muckers was pleasantly surprised with their results the closing banquet. The ladies were able to take third place in Survey, second place in Swede Saw and Mucking, and first place in Hand Steel, Track-stand, Gold Pan and Jackleg. Each first place comes with a traveling trophy that will be brought back to the 46th games. Each of the young women took home belt buckles in the bronze, silver and gold style representing their placement in the events. Overall, the Lady Muckers took first place in the Women’s division, making the Lady Muckers the number 1 women’s for the 45th Annual Intercollegiate Mining Games. They were also celebrated for having the fastest Gold Pan time of all competing teams.

The Mackay Muckers would like to thank the Western Australian School of Mines for hosting the 45th games. We would also like to thank Dr. Dan Taylor, Greg Stokes, Marc Leedy, Annie Huhta, John Leland and many others for donating their time and equipment to the Mackay Mucker. The Muckers would like to congratulate every school that was able to attend this year’s games. A huge congratulations to WASM B men’s team, Colorado Co-Ed team and the Alluminati Alumni team who received first in their divisions.

Next year’s competition will be hosted in Butte, Montana. With the hopes of sending a women’s and men’s team once again the Mackay Muckers are already looking for organizations to help with donating safety equipment, tools, and funds for travel and practices. The Mackay Muckers will host the second annual Mackay day Mining Competition in the coming fall. If you have any questions for the Mackay Muckers, you are more than welcome to reach out to the team on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or by emailing the Mackay Muckers directly at mackaymucker@gmail.com.