Large radial stacker back in action at Relief Canyon mine

TORONTO--Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s large radial stacker has returned to operation on the Relief Canyon leach pad in Pershing County, Nevada. This will allow ore placement to return to the targeted rate of approximately 16,000 tons per day from the current rate of approximately 8,000 tons per day.

The stacker suffered a structural failure in late May, which required extensive repair work to be completed off-site. The repaired unit was tested prior to delivery for a period of several weeks by the fabricator, which included software upgrades aimed at improving operator efficiency. While this led to a slight delay in receiving the unit, the Company expects this will benefit the operation in the longer term.

The company anticipates commercial production will be reached at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 with full production by the end of April 2021, setting the Company up for a strong 2021.

“I am confident that the return and operation of the radial stacker at Relief Canyon will allow the company to exit a very challenging year in 2020 and position the company up for tremendous success in 2021,” President and CEO Darren Blasutti said. “Commercial production at Relief Canyon remains targeted for the end of Q4-2020 which I expect to positively impact the Company overall.”

