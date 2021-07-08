Las Vegas MINExpo registration available

MINExpo International 2021 is happening Sept. 13-15 in Las Vegas, and the National Mining Association is still accepting exhibitors and registrations for the event that is usually held every four years but was delayed a year because of COVID-19.

The large exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center draws exhibitors from throughout the world, although the pandemic is having an impact on the 2021 exposition.

“Varying country restrictions, and the U.S.’s own restrictions, are obviously making this year unlike any other. At the same time, we are pleased to have nearly 90% of our 2020 planned exhibitors rebook for this year and new exhibitors are booking space every day,” National Mining Association spokeswoman Ashley Burke said.

“As of today, we will be welcoming representatives from 32 countries as both exhibitors and attendees. We hope to see even more attendees register as vaccination rates continue to rise, case numbers fall, and an increasing number of countries lift travel restrictions,” she said in a July 7 email.

The MINExpo was slated for September 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic, so this will make five years since the last one.

