Lawmakers free up $58 million through full sweep of car registration fees; hold initial hearing on major budget reductions

Assemblywomen Robin Titus and Alexis Hansen took to the floor to praise the mining industry’s contributions to the state, from shaping its nascent years to making donations in rural communities.

But Democratic Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod poured cold water on those comments.

"As a third-generation Nevadan ... I think I'm very aware of what mining has or hasn't done for this state ... it's time they pay their share, and honestly this bill doesn't do nearly enough,” she said. “So thank you for what you have to say about mining, and I'm so happy that they're here in Nevada and rake the earth ... But this is our state, and they do things and it's not right, and you know it. And it's high time they pay. And this isn't the end of it."

The massive budget bill finally gets a hearing

Members of the Assembly finally heard the bill that will be responsible for balancing much of the state’s budget shortfall. However, the version of the legislation presented Wednesday wasn’t yet final, with significant changes expected to still come before the Assembly approves the legislation and forwards it on to the Senate.