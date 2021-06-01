Lawmakers pass mining tax increase in compromise

“AB495 achieves this while also ensuring Nevada's mining industry can support that funding going forward,” NGM said in a statement, adding that “mining alone cannot solve what is a structural fiscal and funding issue in Nevada.”

The measure is a compromise among lawmakers, mining industry advocates, educators and activists that should replace several previous proposals that would have increased taxes on mining by more than 400% and required citizens to approve on the ballot in a general election.

In speaking with elected officials, Gray said it “came to a point where we were able to get a rate that our companies were able to sensitivity test and be comfortable paying while meeting the objective of helping education get to the base funding that they have been trying to get to for the past 20 years.”

NGM said in principle the company believes that taxes should be based on income not revenue but is “pleased that all sides have come together to allow this proposal to be put forward, and we are proud to be providing additional funding to something as important to Nevada as the education of its youth.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous proposals asked for much more from the mining industry.