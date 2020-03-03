Legal battle continues over Mt. Hope

Regarding the 2019 complaint, Hadder said potential oil and gas development and that development’s impact on air quality in the vicinity of Mt. Hope should be looked at because there are oil and gas leases in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope project site.

Their complaint also states that the Mt. Hope open pit “will be one of the deepest mine pits in the country,” and that the pit would go roughly 2,300 feet below the existing water table.

The plaintiffs also disagree on water concerns and are arguing that the springs must be available to the public under law and point to a federal ruling in the Rosemont copper mine case in Arizona that is now under appeal to the 9th Circuit Court.

Comments by the GBRW, the Western Shoshone Defense Project and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada submitted Sept. 18, 2019, on the final Mt. Hope supplemental EIS called attention to the federal court decision on the Rosemont over interpretation of the 1872 Mining Law that it claimed can also be applied to the Mt. Hope mining project

The groundwater withdrawals associated with the Mt. Hope project are predicted to cause many springs and/or water holes to be eliminated or have substantially reduced flows, according to the comments.