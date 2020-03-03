Legal battle continues over Mt. Hope

Three organizations pursuing the latest action against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over General Moly’s Mt. Hope molybdenum project in Eureka County were expecting in February to hear any day from the U.S. District Court in Reno on a court date.
Great Basin Resource Watch’s director, John Hadder, said his thought is that the court might hear the case this spring.
GBRW and the Western Shoshone Defense Project filed a complaint in the federal court Oct. 31 and then amended the complaint Dec. 17 to add the third plaintiff, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. The complaint is against the BLM’s record of decision issued Sept. 27, 2019, approving the Mt. Hope proposal.
“The project will have immediate, irreparable and permanent impacts to the local ranching and farming communities and families which have lived there since the 1860s and to the critical environmental, historical, cultural and wildlife resources that will be outright eliminated or significantly degraded by the project,” the complaint states.
Hadder said the complaint covers issues “we don’t feel were addressed” in the supplemental environmental impact statement the BLM completed on the proposed molybdenum project before issuing the decision record.
He said there are ranches in Diamond Valley that don’t want to see the Mt. Hope project become a working molybdenum mine, and their primary concern is that General Moly would be “pumping a lot of water in the area that could have long-term effects on creeks and tributaries.”
The environmental organizations also worry about the long-term impact the proposed mine would have on the lifestyle of ranchers and farmers, Hadder said.
He said he doesn’t believe General Moly originally approached ranchers “in a very good way, and I’m not very happy with the mine plan as it is now.”
General Moly’s proposal calls for close to 40 million pounds of molybdenum production per year at Mt. Hope, which would involve an open pit mine and mill and forecasts a 44-year mine life. The mine would be roughly 21 miles north of the town of Eureka.
The 9th Circuit Court had ordered BLM in December 2016 to look at potential impacts to air quality after hearing an appeal filed by Great Basin Resource Watch and the Western Shoshone Defense Project over the BLM’s first environmental impact statement on Mt. Hope. The BLM then did the supplemental EIS to address the appeals court ruling.
General Moly’s president and chief executive officer, Bruce Hansen, said the company believes BLM did “extremely well” addressing the court of appeals concerns, and General Moly is prepared to assist the agency in the latest court battle.
The plaintiffs asked the court to vacate the BLM’s decision and “enjoin any construction, operation or development of the project pending compliance with federal law.”
Regarding the 2019 complaint, Hadder said potential oil and gas development and that development’s impact on air quality in the vicinity of Mt. Hope should be looked at because there are oil and gas leases in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope project site.
Their complaint also states that the Mt. Hope open pit “will be one of the deepest mine pits in the country,” and that the pit would go roughly 2,300 feet below the existing water table.
The plaintiffs also disagree on water concerns and are arguing that the springs must be available to the public under law and point to a federal ruling in the Rosemont copper mine case in Arizona that is now under appeal to the 9th Circuit Court.
Comments by the GBRW, the Western Shoshone Defense Project and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada submitted Sept. 18, 2019, on the final Mt. Hope supplemental EIS called attention to the federal court decision on the Rosemont over interpretation of the 1872 Mining Law that it claimed can also be applied to the Mt. Hope mining project
The groundwater withdrawals associated with the Mt. Hope project are predicted to cause many springs and/or water holes to be eliminated or have substantially reduced flows, according to the comments.
The organizations wrote that the BLM must ensure that these springs and/or water holes are not impaired by the project, particularly by dewatering, and they said that springs and water holes on public land in the West are reserved for public use by an executive order by the late President Calvin Coolidge in 1926.
The contention is that under that executive order and related laws, the BLM cannot authorize activities that will impair the public use of any reserved waters and/or lands. GBRW wrote that the BLM did not ensure that the lands would be kept and held open to the public for watering purposes.
When the complaint was originally filed Oct. 31 over the BLM’s supplemental EIS and record of decision for the Mt. Hope mine proposal, Larson Bill of the Western Shoshone Defense Project commented in a news release that “the Western Shoshone that toured the Mt. Hope site all agreed that the impacts to the water resources, loss of mature pinon/juniper forest and destruction of cultural sites is too high of a price for this mine.”
Great Basin Resource Watch and the Western Shoshone Defense Project also appealed the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s water pollution control permit for Mt. Hope. They lost the appeal last year, but the Nevada Environmental Commission ordered NDEP to meet with the two groups, Hadder said.