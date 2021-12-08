Letter calls for hardrock mining reforms

On Dec. 1, elected officials from eight Interior West states and four tribal nations sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, calling for administrative reforms to the hardrock mining industry.

The letter, which has a Western Leaders Network letterhead, is signed by 61 people and addressed to Interior Secretary Debra Haaland and Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning. The letter requests that the BLM update regulations on the industry to protect local and tribal communities affected by mining.

Leaders from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed the letter. The only person from Nevada to sign the letter was West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona.

“As local and tribal officials, we live in and represent communities that have endured a legacy of hardrock mining and the pollution and financial burdens that come with it,” the letter states. “The 1872 Mining Law, which has not been meaningfully updated in its 149 years of existence, is an archaic remnant of our country’s settler-colonial founding and should be reformed immediately. However, redoing the rules that govern hardrock mining on federal lands is an important first step that will have tangible benefits for Indigenous and local western communities affected by mining.”

The letter urges a rulemaking effort that would enable land managers to deny mines on lands already being used or that are relied upon by communities.

“In addition to prioritizing mining over all other uses of federal lands, the 1872 Mining Law requires no royalties or reclamation fees, no bonding requirements, and no cleanup,” the letter says, although it does not specifically ask that royalties be a part of new mining rules.

“It is essential that Congress reform the outdated 1872 Mining Law, but until legislation makes headway, the Biden administration must take action and reform BLM’s hardrock mining rules to protect local and tribal communities from the health, environmental and economic impacts of the hardrock mining industry,” Western Leaders Network Executive Director Gwen Lachelt said. “Mining companies must be held accountable for operations on federal lands, and administrative reforms would be the first of many important steps to ensure western communities are protected.”

