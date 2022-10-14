Liberty Gold appoints new CEO

Liberty Gold Corp. has announced that Jason Attew has been appointed president and chief executive officer and director of the company, effective Oct. 11.

Attew was recently president & CEO of Gold Standard Ventures until that company’s acquisition by Orla Mining for $176 million in August of this year. Orla is continuing to develop the 100%-owned South Railroad Project which Gold Standard Ventures was working on. South Railroad is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. The project is nearly two years into the permitting process.

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin region of the United States. Their flagship projects are Black Pine in southern Idaho and Goldstrike in the southwest corner of Utah, both past-producing open-pit mines. The company says that “previous operators only scratched the surface” at these mine sites.

Attew succeeds Cal Everett at Liberty Gold, who will be retiring from his role as president and CEO but will continue as an active member of the board of directors.

“My six-year tenure with Liberty Gold was incredibly rewarding,” Everett said. “The Liberty Gold team found several million Carlin-style oxide gold ounces in the Great Basin. We have found deposits and sold assets, acquired ownership positions in public companies, hold a royalty portfolio, and monetized over $30 million in asset divestments with no dilution to the shareholder base. Funds have been re-deployed into the Black Pine project, resulting in the discovery and definition of an extensive gold system that is still open for expansion in all directions.”

“Attracting Jason to Liberty Gold is exciting in that he brings his broad connection base on the buy-side, sell-side and corporate finance segments of our industry.”

“I’d like to welcome Jason Attew to Liberty Gold,” said Mark O’Dea, chairman of the board of directors. “Jason is a proven CEO, with a unique combination of leadership, strategic and market facing skills and has advised on some of the most formative and transformational mergers and acquisitions transactions in the mining sector in recent years. Jason has been an exceptional value creator in his almost 30-year career in the mining industry, and we are excited for the future of Liberty Gold under Jason’s leadership.”

“The attraction to becoming the new leader of Liberty Gold lies in its assets and its people,” Attew said. “The Liberty Gold team has and continues to demonstrate the growth and prospectivity of Carlin-style heap leachable deposits which are becoming quite rare in the hands of non-producers. The value-enhancing land and water rights acquisitions, the geological exploration and engineering work to date under Cal's leadership have significantly de-risked the projects, and I am fortunate to have been recruited to take the company and its prospects forward. I am thankful for the trust of Mark and the Liberty Gold board, and I am keen to get to work.”

Prior to role his role as Gold Standard Ventures CEO, Attew was CFO of Goldcorp Inc. where he also led the investor relations, corporate development and strategy functions through until Goldcorp’s $32 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corp. in April 2019. Previously, Attew was a senior investment banker with BMO Global Metals and Mining Group. Attew is also on the board of directors of Evolution Mining.

In additions to becoming president and CEO of Liberty Gold, Attew will purchase on a private-placement basis 759,494 common shares of the company at a price of about 28.8 cents per common share, for total gross proceeds of about $218,000. Each common share is subject to a statutory four-month hold from the date of issuance. The private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals.