Lithium Americas announces investment in Green Technology

Lithium Americas Corp., which is advancing the Thacker Pass lithium project north of Winnemucca, has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire shares of Green Technology Metals Ltd. (GT1) in a share placement for a total consideration of $10 million.

GT1 is a North American focused lithium exploration and development company with hard rock spodumene assets in northwest Ontario, Canada.

“GT1’s team brings a strong track record of lithium exploration and resource extraction, which fits well with Lithium Americas’ expertise in chemical processing,” said Jon Evans, Lithium Americas’ president and CEO. “With this initial investment, we look forward to working closely with GT1 to help accelerate the development of a North American lithium supply chain.”

GT1’s CEO, Luke Cox, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Lithium Americas to the GT1 register. In combination with our existing strategic delivery partners and major shareholders, Primero and AMCI, we look forward to working with Lithium Americas in executing on our aggressive project advancement and development plans over the next few years.”

Lithium Americas’ investment in GT1 is part of a share placement of approximately $40 million. Upon closing of the share placement, Lithium Americas expects to own approximately 5% of GT1.

In addition to its $10 million placement, Lithium Americas has entered into a non-binding collaboration framework with GT1 to advance evaluation of a strategically located, integrated lithium chemicals business in North America.

The framework allows for the evaluation of potential cooperation between the two businesses in relation to all aspects of the lithium processing and production value chain, from the processing of spodumene through to the production of battery-grade lithium chemicals. It is set to leverage off and benefit from the expertise within both businesses with respect to the production of both intermediate and final lithium products.

Lithium Americas has a technical knowledge base within lithium chemical products and downstream lithium processing, which the company says complements GT1’s upstream mining and spodumene processing expertise and the planned development pathway for its Ontario lithium projects.

The guiding principles of the framework include both parties working together in seeking to leverage Lithium Americas’ Lithium Technical Development Center in Reno to further test and develop intermediate and final lithium products; along with developing midstream and downstream processing routes for battery-grade lithium chemicals in Ontario and across North America; and advancing development plans and project financing for an integrated lithium chemicals business.

