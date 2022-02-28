Lithium Americas considering standalone Thacker Pass company

Lithium Americas announced on Feb. 28 that it has submitted a draft loan application for its Thacker Pass lithium project north of Winnemucca. The company also announced it is exploring the creation of a standalone public company focused on the development of Thacker Pass.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based Lithium Americas is developing the Thacker Pass project as well as the Caucharí-Olaroz and Pastos Grandes lithium brine projects in Argentina. Caucharí-Olaroz is set to complete construction this year as the largest new battery-quality lithium carbonate brine operation to come online in over 20 years.

Lithium Americas is assessing alternatives and potential structures which could be pursued to create a standalone Thacker Pass company.

“We have world-class assets in both regions with tremendous potential,” said Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas president and CEO. “While no final decision has been made, we believe a separation could enable each of our businesses to maximize and accelerate their strategic objectives, with dedicated focus and increased financial flexibility.”

Lithium Americas has submitted a draft application to the U.S. Department of Energy for funding for Thacker Pass through the Advanced Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program. The loan program is designed to provide funding to U.S. projects engaged in the manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles and components used in those vehicles. Advanced technology vehicles are defined as vehicles which meet certain fuel efficiency standards. The loan program has $17.7 billion in loan authority and so far has loaned around $8 billion for projects that have supported the production of more than 4 million advanced technology vehicles, according to the Department of Energy.

"Thacker Pass is a unique, large-scale and advanced-stage lithium project representing one of the most significant opportunities to create a truly domestic lithium supply chain to support the production of electric vehicles in the US,” Evans said. “We are pleased to submit our draft application and look forward to engaging with the DOE to accelerate the growth of the domestic lithium industry in response to increased demand and interest from US-based consumers.”

Lithium Americas received the three final key state permits for Thacker Pass on Feb. 25. Funding discussions with a variety of strategic partners are ongoing. The company is completing a feasibility study which is looking at the results of recent engineering and testing and is considering increased scale, additional processing and related infrastructure changes for Thacker Pass. Capital and operating cost estimates are being updated to reflect these changes, as well as to account for external factors such as inflationary pressures and supply chain considerations.

