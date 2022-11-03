Lithium Americas to separate into two companies

Lithium Americas Corp. announced Nov. 3 that it intends to advance a reorganization that will result in the separation of its North American and Argentine business units into two independent public companies.

The North America focused lithium company, Lithium Americas (NewCo), will own the Thacker Pass lithium project north of Winnemucca in Humboldt County and the current company’s North American investments. An Argentina focused lithium company, Lithium International, will own Lithium Americas’ current interest in its Argentine lithium assets, including the near-production Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project.

In February Lithium Americas announced it was assessing alternatives and potential structures which could be pursued to create a standalone Thacker Pass company.

The Nov. 3 announcement said that after months of review by the company, along with its advisors and the board of directors, the decision was made to proceed with the separation.

Lithium Americas signs agreement with local tribe Lithium Americas has agreed to build an 8,000 square foot community center for the tribe that includes a daycare, preschool, playground, cultural facility and communal greenhouse to support reclamation efforts and provide income for the tribe

“Following a comprehensive review of the merits of separating Lithium Americas into two public entities, we have reinforced our beliefs that separating the North American and Argentine businesses will facilitate unlocking the full potential of their significant asset base to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas president and CEO. “Upon completion of the separation, Lithium Americas shareholders will retain ownership in two leading lithium businesses – one of the largest known lithium developments in North America, which is central to the U.S. domestic supply chain, and a near-term producing portfolio with significant growth from two high-quality projects in Argentina.”

A Reuters story said the split is “a step designed to jumpstart development of its flagship North American mine while giving partner Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd wider berth to develop South American lithium projects.”

The article stated that analysts have said “the affiliation with China-based Ganfeng had likely raised concerns among some automakers and may have posed an impediment to garnering U.S. government financial support.”

Tim Crowley, Lithium Americas’ vice president of government affairs and community relations, said Nov. 3 that the decision is “solely about operational excellence.”

“It’s about finding the right groups and the right business to run two very different types of operations.”

Thacker Pass will extract lithium from clay, whereas the Argentine mine will be a brine operation.

“They’re two different beasts, and should be run by two different companies,” Crowley said.

Regarding Ganfeng, Crowley said, “Their investment decisions are theirs alone. They are investors in LAC and what they do with those shares in the future is really their business. We don’t play any role in that.

“They don’t have now, or will they in the future have any managerial role in Thacker Pass, in our North American operations.”

Under a plan of arrangement under the laws of British Columbia, it is expected that each shareholder of the company will retain their proportionate interest in shares of the company, which will become Lithium International, and will receive newly issued shares of Lithium Americas (NewCo) in proportion to their then-current ownership of the company.

The separation should be completed by the end of 2023.

Lithium Americas (NewCo) and Lithium International are expected to build on the teams already in place in North America and Argentina. Jonathan Evans intends to remain the president and CEO of Lithium Americas (NewCo).

The separation announcement said Lithium Americas (NewCo) shareholders will benefit from the value created by financing and developing one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. The company is moving Thacker Pass towards production and has received all federal and state permits needed to commence construction. A ruling on an appeal of the project’s Record of Decision is expected in early 2023.

On July 20 of this year the company celebrated the inauguration of its Lithium Technical Development Center in Reno, which was developed to demonstrate the processing of Thacker Pass ore. The center has achieved battery-quality specifications with product samples being produced for potential customers and partners.