Lode-Star’s Goldfield project high grade

The privately owned project in Esmeralda County is permitted through the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection for up to 10,000 tons of ore a year. The project is adjacent to the town of Goldfield, with claims going into the townsite. There are 460 patented acres, and there is a warehouse-office complex.

Warmesley said the project has had five full-time employees since 2015.

Plans call for storing mined ore underground until Lode-Star is ready to transport the ore to the mill at Scorpio Gold’s Goldwedge property. Lode-Star and Scorpio recently announced an agreement that calls for Lode-Star to advance funds for mill improvements that include adding a flotation circuit. Lode-Star will receive a lower fee for the toll milling in exchange.

“The gravity circuit was not enough. We have to add the flotation circuit for 80 to 85% recovery,” Warmesley said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there is still gold ore in the tailings after the milling, the tailings can be taken to Scorpio’s Mineral Ridge Mine in Esmeralda County for leaching, he said.

Historically, the Goldfield Mining District has produced roughly 4.2 million gold ounces and “some of the highest-grade gold ores ever mined in the United States,” according to a technical report on the project. The district was discovered in late 1902.