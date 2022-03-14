Lomas: How to run a mine without using a cost report

For all the sophisticated information gathering and computer power in mining companies these days, some operations still lack a useful monthly cost report. Over the past fifty years, the “information age” has shifted data collection and report generation from local operations to corporate offices, and though more cost detail goes to managers and staff, they often find it hard to use. Managers try to summarize reports or pick out the useful numbers out of hundreds of accounts, but many managers end up not paying much attention to the reports. However, with modest effort, managers can still run their operations by restoring methods that were in use for decades before computers became widespread.

How did we get here?

Up until the ‘70s, mine staffs prepared their own cost reports in pencil on spreadsheet paper. They used adding machines to sum rows and columns to check for mistakes. All this was time-consuming, and so they chose their data with care and avoided unnecessary detail. By the late ‘70s, spreadsheet programs and desktop computers showed up in mine offices, enabling more people to produce and refine more spreadsheets than ever before. Accounting shifted to divisional offices that used computers with COBOL programs to produce standardized reports through their division. This led to the first wave of cost report proliferation; as budgets and reports became standardized, more detail was added to satisfy everyone’s requests. From the ‘80s onward, corporations adopted “Enterprise Resource Planning” (ERP) systems like Oracle and SAP, which could sort, sift, and dispense all of a company’s digital information at the corporate level, granting regional offices and local operations access to data through desktop computers. However, few people became skilled at using these immensely complex programs, so most of the staff had to rely on prepackaged reports generated from above by people with little operations experience or knowledge in what actually goes on in a mine.

Mine managers are good with numbers. They typically have engineering backgrounds, where they learned more mathematics than they will ever use, but they rarely have much training in cost accounting. Accountants do not study advanced mathematics, since accounting is primarily a profession of rules and procedures that does not involve higher maths in applied science. Thus engineers who don’t understand accounting practices like depreciation, accruals, and fixed costs tend to underestimate accounting’s complexities. In turn, accountants don’t always understand the technical details that managers need to know to adjust to operations changes.

Nowadays, managers and engineers report basic numbers, like tonnage and inventories, to accountants, who keep track of labor and supply costs and return those numbers through the ERP system in overly-detailed monthly cost reports that are often of little practical use to the managers and staff. These monthly reports are generally thought of like report cards that get distributed to the staff to let them know how their costs line up with their budgets; but again, the results are difficult to understand because they’re spread over so many accounts.

A return to the past, borrowing from finance

Some operations try to refine their ERP-produced cost reports by combining thousands of numbers into a useful form, but this is impractical, since accountants spread overheads and accrue supplies to the extent that local managers can’t pick out how specific costs are drifting out of line.

The irony of it all is that it really only takes about a hundred numbers to run a mine, and most of those numbers are readily available at the mine. Preparing internal cost reports is now practically a lost art. The notion that more detail is invariably better has taken hold over the years, as has the belief that managers should run operations by using centralized accounting numbers. Another issue is that mines are now awash in reports, and many of these reports are rarely used. However, of all the reports circulated in a mine, the most important would be one that contains a few essential numbers that highlight areas that are out of line.

The most effective internal operations reports used “ratio analysis,” a technique widely used in finance, though managers trained as engineers don’t readily adopt ratio analysis because their undergraduate curriculums didn’t include finance.

Financial analysts commonly use simple data ratios in their first look at a balance sheet. As an example, analysts divide the finished goods inventory value by average daily sales to see whether a company has too much or too little inventory. This alone may not reveal much, until it is viewed along with several other ratios, such as earnings/sales, and then a clearer picture emerges. An analyst will initially use about a dozen ratios from a public financial report to get a quick read on a company’s performance.

Mine operators can use ratio analysis internally, and many already use some common ratios like tons/man-hour, and ounces/ton. The trick is to gather or create several meaningful ratios and compare them with the same figures for the previous month and the year-to-date figures. These key ratios arranged with other readily available data, such as tonnage and hours worked, can be arranged in three columns comparing figures from the most recent month, the previous month, and year-to-date. This will lay out how well a mine is operating and flag trends that may need attention.

Managers, like financial analysts, have to teach themselves how to interpret these ratios in context with one another, and this where some managers sometimes stumble. Practically any ratio can get out of line for several reasons, and this can cause someone who looks at one ratio without relating it to several other ratios to reject the system. For instance, tons/man hour could show an increase if contractors replace regular labor, and so this change can be dismissed out of hand without looking at other ratios, such as feet drilled/day and explosives/ton to see how they changed in context with additional contracted mining.

Unlike raw numbers, ratios can be ambiguous, so it takes time and experience to be able to read ratios and relate them in context to detect problems and find solutions. Ambiguity is the bane of those who think in absolutes, and so it takes time to override an imbedded reluctance to find connections among seemingly unrelated figures.

As in the ‘70s, when spreadsheets were done manually, a manager must choose ratios with care, and rank the activities and the costs that matter the most. Underground labor is usually the largest controllable cost, so they must track overall hours, overtime, and headcount. After that, track major consumables per ton, like explosives, drill steel, rock bolts, cement, and diesel fuel. Likewise they should look at electricity use, but avoid detailing anything beyond a manager’s control, such as seasonal changes to pumping and ventilation costs.

Finally, site managers shouldn’t hesitate to revise their internal reports as needed, without adding unnecessary detail. This is their primary advantage over standard ERP-based reports.

Internal reports need to be simple, useful, and versatile. There is always enough detail on-site to dig into the reasons why some number is out of line.

Internal reports do not need to be official

Relying on an internal report may not seem useful when mine managers are confronted by their divisional or corporate bosses over the mine’s deviations from budget.

However, the idea behind internal reports is for managers to identify, understand, and explain in simple terms what is happening in their operations, and how changes will affect costs and production. Local operations managers are generally not as adept in explaining accounting results as they are in explaining in practical terms how they deal with their challenges and opportunities.

Finally, be aware that good cost reports do not make for a good operation. Some of the best cost reports come from mines that can’t make a profit because their ore is either too difficult to extract or cannot produce enough ore to cover their overhead. Sometimes the least profitable operations focus the most on identifying problems while the most profitable companies get complacent and let problems and useless systems go unchecked. ￼

Ed Lomas of Elko has a degree in mining engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Harvard University. He has worked as a mine and plant engineer, underground mine superintendent, vice president of operations, and in strategic planning and business analysis.

