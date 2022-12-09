Lomas: Inflation and gold revisited: why gold prices didn’t soar in 2022

When inflation rises out of control, investors shift assets towards gold, expecting that gold prices will keep pace with inflation while other investments lose value. In early 2022, many investors expected gold to soar, since inflation had quadrupled from 1.2% to 4.7% in 2021. Instead, gold prices lingered between $1700 and $1900/oz before finally breaching $2000 in early 2022.

In the months following that peak, the gold price dropped to $1420 by the end of October while inflation increased to 8.2%. If gold followed inflation, its price should have approached $2100 per ounce in October rather than dropping to $1420. Gold yet again defied conventional wisdom, but it takes some digging, so to speak, to see why.

Why the gold price is relatively stable in these times

Gold prices are traditionally quoted in US dollars, and the dollar is rising in value compared to the euro, the pound, and other European currencies. High interest rates in the USA drove up the value of the dollar in 2022, compared to western Europe, where interest rates are significantly lower than interest paid on bonds in the USA.

Inflation is high in the USA due to our excessive government spending in response to Covid, combined with the administration’s pursuit of social and environmental programs. In response, our independent central bank, “the Fed,” raised interest rates in 2022 at unprecedented speed to slow inflation, while the Fed’s counterpart, the ECB (European Central Bank), maintained low interest rates through this period.

The US dollar’s increased value means that the gold price will seem lower in dollars than it is in other currencies. Though gold prices have been relatively stable measured in dollars, the gold price in euros or pounds increased substantially. When gold was at an 18-month low in dollars at the end of October, the same price in euros was at an all-time high, about 20% above 18 months earlier, and the gold price in UK pounds was at a near high, about 30% higher over the same period.

The difference is not entirely explained by interest rates; another factor is inflation. Some of the changes in currency values were due to the ways various countries responded to their economies during Covid, and these differences resulted in different inflation rates.

Why we now have high inflation

Over the past 60 years, inflation in the USA averaged slightly under 4% per year, but the highest annual rate for the decade ending in 2012 was under 2.5%. After the last recession in 2009, both the Fed and the ECB kept interest rates low, which resulted in high stock prices and high housing prices, preventing another recession. Some economists pointed out that the Fed and the ECB’s similar programs, known as “quantitative easing,” merely delayed the next economic downturn, while others believe that we have found a way to prevent future recessions.

As Covid closed large sectors of the economy, our federal government mailed thousands of dollars in checks and debit cards to almost every resident, regardless of need, so that those struggling financially could maintain their lives until businesses returned to normal. The resulting consumer spending surge was also designed to help businesses strained by Covid to stay in operation. However, all that free cash promoted inflation, because almost everyone had money to spend while there was less to buy as supply chains were interrupted, causing shortages in many goods. This situation fit the classic inflation definition of “too many dollars chasing too few goods.”

In 2021, government economists were optimistic that inflation would go away soon. That June, Biden stated that “the overwhelming consensus is (that inflation is) going to pop up a little bit and then go back down,” but instead, inflation increased from 1.2% to 8.2% throughout that year.

The Biden administration is committed to the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which maintains that government spending will not be inflationary until there is full employment. This theory led to trillions of dollars in spending programs that dumped cash into the economy, increasing America’s debt and fueling additional inflation.

Unlike the government economists, banks and businesses recognized that inflation was taking hold and not going to go away soon, though many of their representatives hesitated to say so for fear of causing alarm. However, when the media covered stories that prices were rising and that some goods are in short supply, inflation became a self-fulfilling prophecy, as consumers hoarded goods while suppliers raised prices.

As inflation got out of control in 2022, the Fed followed conventional economic theory and began raising interest rates to reduce the excess cash that is causing inflation, so that higher interest payments on loans would sop up some of the extra money and check runaway housing prices and dampen business expansions. Thus we ended up with two government entities at odds with each other. As Congress poured cash into the economy, the Fed increased interest rates to reduce the money supply.

How Inflation affects us

Inflation is driven by expectations as well as by the actual money supply. Perception is critical in purchase decisions, and prices rise when purchasers expect higher prices. However, perception is difficult to measure, so the Fed’s announcements dwell on statistics.

Inflation also behaves like a tax, but unlike progressive taxes, where the rates increase as income increases, inflation affects everyone at the same rate, regardless of income, so low-income households are hit especially hard when prices rise on essentials like food, rent, and energy.

Inflation is also somewhat permanent. Those on a fixed pension will see their purchasing power diminished by increased prices. Prices of commodities like gasoline adjust readily to changes in supply, but prices on most consumer goods and services are unlikely to drop as much as they rise.

What happened in 2022?

As the worst excesses of Covid started to end, inflation rose throughout the world due to business closures, shortages and subsidies. The USA’s inflation rate was higher than Europe’s inflation rates until Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is a major natural gas exporter to western Europe and Ukraine is a global food exporter. When the war began, food and energy prices rose rapidly throughout western Europe as the war reduced supplies in those commodities.

The Fed’s series of large interest rate hikes further distorted foreign exchange rates. While a strong dollar is welcome to Americans traveling abroad, US export goods are now more expensive in other countries, which will result in higher US trade deficits and lower corporate profits. American stock prices subsequently fell, as did the value of many retirement and investment accounts.

The price of gold did not keep up with our inflation. The Fed’s high interest rates lowered housing prices to compensate for higher mortgage rates, which smothered the recent housing price boom in many regions. The economic benefits of the administration’s investment in environmental activities have yet to materialize, and expected future benefits are overshadowed by an immediate overall decline in middle class wealth.

What the future holds in Elko

Global economic conditions have worsened considerably since 2021, but the USA is not directly affected by the sudden and extreme natural gas shortage that western Europe is facing this winter from diminished Russian supplies that are raising economic havoc in Europe. A recession is inevitable in countries like Germany, where inflation hit a 70 year high in October.

In Russia, demand for gold is soaring, partially because Russia recently canceled a 20% tax on gold. Rising natural gas prices has allowed the ruble to recover from its sharp drop after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, Russia has other problems, as tens of thousands of young men are fleeing their country with as much gold they can buy and carry.

The Biden administration’s social spending during and after the Covid pandemic has driven our national debt to a record high. Over time, higher interest payments to our government bondholders will worsen this situation. Our national debt is now at 130% of our total annual goods and services (GDP), overshadowing our previous high of 120% in 1946. This same ratio was only 31% in 1981.

Here in Elko, we have long been seemingly invulnerable to global economic downturns during harsh economic times because gold prices traditionally rise when the economy is in a recession. This may not hold true in the coming recession because of the overvalued dollar. The gold price trend in dollars depends on how long the dollar continues to be overvalued.

The dollar was similarly overvalued in 1985, and it took five years to bring exchange rates into line with other currencies. During that period, the gold price was stable at $400, which would be around $1000/oz in today’s dollars.

We may also see an “inflationary recession,” which the USA hasn’t had since the 1970s. That recession resulted in interest rates of over 18% that depressed housing affordability for over a decade. Regardless of the gold price, high mortgage interest rates will hold down real estate prices while raising mortgage payments in Elko and everywhere else in the country.

Though increased gold prices (in dollars) may eventually benefit Elko’s economy by shifting development to our region and away from mines in other countries, skilled labor availability, taxes, and laws that affect production costs will also affect our local mines, and if those factors prevail, they can dampen the ability that our area has to weather tough economic conditions in regions where the economy does not have a thriving gold mining industry.

However, the medium-term outlook for gold prices is unclear, since it all depends on a combination of our federal spending in the next two years, resolution of the war in Ukraine, and how western Europe’s economy fares this winter.

Ed Lomas of Elko has a degree in mining engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Harvard University. He has worked as a mine and plant engineer, underground mine superintendent, vice president of operations, and in strategic planning and business analysis.