Lomas: Inventory and risk in mines

Thus WIP’s practicality, the cost, and the financial impact in an underground mine depends on the mining methods and the product’s end value. The limestone mine might be able to build more slack into the system, but excessive WIP could have a greater effect on the mine’s cost.

ROM inventory, the big problem

While managers may stash away enough partially-mined ore to get them through a rough month, or even to help them through prolonged operating difficulties, the largest WIP inventory cushion can be in ROM, which is Run of Mine stockpiles of mined ore on the surface. Unlike drilled headings and ore in stopes, surface stockpiles are obvious, frequently measured, and tracked by the accountants.

However, all that does not stop ROM inventories from getting out of hand. Some mines have years of stockpiles on the surface, representing years of production costs, which the mine has invested billions of dollars to accumulate. This may seem counterintuitive, but the problem with excessive WIP inventories is often that they are built bit by bit while business conditions change, and they are not managed strategically before they get too big to control.