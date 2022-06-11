Lomas: Stock buybacks - Good, evil, or somewhere in between?

Earlier this year, Barrick Gold announced that it would be repurchasing a billion dollars of its own stock because company executives believe that the market undervalues the company. Newmont made a similar announcement a year earlier. In the 15 months following Newmont’s announcement, its stock increased 16%, and the S&P stock index increased 11%, while Barrick’s stock increased only 3%. Thus there may be some justification for Barrick’s decision to follow Newmont’s precedent.

Barrick’s total stock value (market capitalization) is about $40 billion; if its stock price increases and beats the market by 5% like Newmont’s did, and the market continues that trend, the buyback will increase Barrick’s market cap by $2 billion, twice the cost of the buyback, and by about $5 billion if Barrick’s stock increases from 8% less than the S&P to 5% above the market in the next 15 months, which is where Newmont is now.

Other factors are involved, and there is no assurance that the market over next 15 months will duplicate the past. The gold price generally increases during inflationary periods like we have today, so Barrick’s buyback should be a good bet, although we are in the middle of a string of unusual global events.

Stock buybacks may look promising for some corporations, but in recent years politicians in both parties have suggested that buybacks should be forbidden because they amount to a windfall to managers and shareholders when money could have been better spent investing in the company, paying back debt, or pursuing social aims.

Three years ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed that stock buybacks are used by CEOs to boost their bonuses at the expense of customers, likening the practice to a “pyramid scheme.” At the same time, Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders pointed out in an editorial that buybacks restrain corporations from reinvesting profits in R&D, paying higher wages, and granting additional benefits to employees.

Prominent Republicans have also moved to constrain buybacks, as in 2019 when Republican Senator Marco Rubio proposed a tax on buybacks so that corporations would instead invest in their businesses to better compete with China.

Even Donald Trump sided with the Democrats against buybacks in 2020, when he stated during a coronavirus task force briefing, “I am strongly recommending a buyback exclusion,” referring to proposed terms for federal business assistance. “You can’t take a billion dollars of the money and just buy back your stock and increase the value.”

With companies hailing buybacks as good for investors and the company, while politicians threaten restraints, it’s hard to tell whether buybacks are good or evil. As with many financial practices, the answer depends on the conditions. To recognize those conditions, investors and employees need to consider a corporation’s financial structure.

Debt & buybacks in context

Corporate finance bears some similarity to household finance. Too much debt, in the form of bonds, is like a high mortgage payment. If earnings go awry in either case, something may have to be sold to prevent a default.

Our capitalist system relies on growth. Stagnant mining companies fail because they either run out of ore or can’t keep their operations in order. Surplus profits (“retained earnings”) often don’t provide enough funds needed to replace equipment, build a processing plant, or develop a mine. Additional profits from expansion come long after cash is needed to finance those activities. To maintain growth, corporations borrow money, usually by selling interest-paying bonds to investors.

Unlike homeowners, corporations have an additional way to raise funds, by selling stock in the company, or “equity funding,” which is really selling part of the company to investors. The drawback with equity funding is that it ends up being more expensive than bonds or retained earnings because the value of all the other investors’ stock is diluted. As more stock enters the market, the price drops as does earnings per share (eps), an important index tracked by investors. Future earnings paid out as stock dividends must also be shared with all the new shareholders.

Buybacks explained

Issuing stock can be reversed through stock buybacks, and when a company buys back some of its shares, the stockholders who don’t sell their shares should see their shares gain in value because buybacks enhance and concentrate the shares by spreading the company’s total value to fewer investors. Fewer shares will also boost the stock’s earnings per share.

Buybacks are also an efficient method of returning value to shareholders when a company has a windfall of profits. In normal times, many companies return value to investors through stock dividends, generally paid in stable amounts on a regular schedule. A windfall of unplanned excess profits paid as dividends might mislead investors into expecting higher future dividends than the company can maintain.

After a company repurchases its own shares, its regular dividends cost the company less because there are fewer outstanding shares receiving dividends. Any increase in stock value is not taxed until the shareholder sells the stock, which is up to the shareholder. The share price is stimulated during the buyback, so shareholders who choose to sell at that time generally see a gain on the sale.

Share repurchases are less complicated than selling bonds or company stock, and unlike marketing stocks and bonds the company can time stock repurchases or spread them out as needed.

Though stock repurchases have fallen into disfavor, stock sales can also be detrimental.

Selling too much stock will diminish the value of earlier shareholders’ investments. Thus, the basic question for legislators is why should a company be allowed to sell its own stock but not buy its own stock?

Companies that repurchase shares are generally profitable, but they nevertheless must maintain a debt load that they can handle. Taking on a reasonable debt often increases a company’s value, since capital (money) is usually a limiting factor in financing growth. A well-managed company should have opportunities to increase its earnings above and beyond the cost of paying interest to bondholders, thus increasing the company’s value.

Finding the right debt level

When economic times get rough, a company’s bondholders still expect interest payments. In severe downturns, some companies may end up in “financial distress,” and be forced to sell plants and properties to avoid defaulting on its bonds. Defaults will destroy a company’s ability to sell bonds in the future.

Asset sell-offs have occurred in the gold mining industry in the past, following sharp declines in the gold price, when even the largest companies ended up selling entire mine operations to other companies at bargain prices to reduce their debt load, making less money while selling fewer ounces at a lower price while struggling to pay off excessive debt.

Gold mining companies thus need to pay careful attention to potential gold price swings that can make a once-reasonable debt level burdensome. Gold prices are sometimes volatile because every decade or so, global economic conditions drive a significant drop in gold prices that disrupt the industry.

Too little debt has a disadvantage as well, since it makes the company an attractive target of a hostile acquisition attempt from another company, in which the acquiring company can pay for the takeover by subsequently loading up the target company’s balance sheet with debt.

Other issues with buybacks

Barrick has been paying down its excess debt since the last gold price downturn, and can now easily cover its interest payments and pay for a billion dollars of share repurchases without taking on additional debt.

As for the criticism that buybacks benefit corporate executives who receive substantial stock incentives, executive pay based on stock price motivates the people who are paid to keep the price up. However, and even in a company where the CEO’s bonus includes thousands of shares of stock, the CEO’s total holdings are typically a fraction of a percent of the total outstanding company stock.

Some mining companies also defy the stereotype that only top management benefits by stock appreciation by regularly paying stock bonuses to middle managers and key technical employees as well. Other companies carry stock bonuses even deeper by granting shares to most, if not all, employees. One of the best known is Whole Foods Markets, which grants stock options to all employees who complete three years of full-time employment.

Companies regularly repurchase their own stock to cover employee stock bonuses as they are granted. These buybacks are too small to affect the stock’s price, compared to one-time billion-dollar buybacks.

A balance adjustment

All things considered, stock buybacks are like stock sales, one of several methods that corporations use to maintain a reasonable debt level on their balance sheets, return value to shareholders, grant employee incentive bonuses, or signal to the market that their stock is undervalued. As the company expands or contracts, and as gold prices change, a corporation has to constantly adjust its balance between debt and (stock) equity.

Time will tell whether Barrick and Newmont made appropriate moves by repurchasing shares, but there is nothing that indicates that either company is engaging in a pyramid scheme, underinvesting in their futures, grossly overcompensating their executives, or underpaying their regular employees.

Some politicians believe that corporate profits come at the expense of someone else, and that profit exploits workers and customers, while others believe that corporate profit is the result of economic growth.

Until those different views are resolved, buybacks will be a target of some groups, like those who misunderstand business or who are critical of rising executive pay levels. As with many business practices, the narrative may not always follow the reality. ￼

Ed Lomas of Elko has a degree in mining engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Harvard University. He has worked as a mine and plant engineer, underground mine superintendent, vice president of operations, and in strategic planning and business analysis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0