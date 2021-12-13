Lomas: Two approaches to quality

Managers, staff, and workers all favor quality. It’s difficult to argue against making a better product, but aside from the concept, differences emerge on how to approach quality improvement. Quality is commonly approached through either “Do it Right the First Time” (DRFT) or through “Continuous Improvement” (CI). Though the two methods have the same goal, but they go about it in different ways, and one philosophy does not fit all applications, since DRFT focuses on preliminary design, while CI focuses on subsequent improvements.

Continuous Improvement (CI)

During the eighties, Japan was an industrial giant. Postwar quality problems were corrected so that “Made in Japan” was no longer a metaphor for shoddy products. During the same decades, American automakers developed reliability problems and it missed the market as buyers shifted to smaller, more fuel-efficient, reliable imports.

American automakers took steps to survive, and one of their major initiatives was to adopt Japanese manufacturing methods. Emphasis on quality spread to other industries, to the extent American business in the eighties focused on Japan, copying its culture, history and business methods.

Ironically, Japanese quality improvement is largely attributed to W. Edwards Deming, an American consultant working in Japan, who, like many consultants, found his ideas better received abroad than at home. Deming’s philosophy was based on “continuous improvement,” supported by a Japanese culture that lent itself to group decision making. He advocated abolishing quality departments and adopting statistical controls on the assembly line to trigger corrective action. Deming’s philosophy was often summarized as “build it in, not inspect it in,” so while statistics warned of potential problems, final inspection wasn’t necessary.

Workers in Japanese factories formed “quality circles” which met to hammer out suggestions from workers using Kaizen (‘improvement’) methods to improve throughput and design. This approach was difficult for American managers to adopt in contentious industrial settings, but Japanese products ultimately performed so well against American products that American companies reconsidered Deming’s approach.

Quality improvement was most visible in Japanese companies that built plants in the USA, and American managers from those plants were recruited into US industries eager to adopt Japanese quality methods.

However, consultants got into the act, and recommended that their clients establish departments of Continuous Improvement to facilitate Kaizen and guide workers in adopting CI techniques. This approach deviated from Deming’s philosophy in several ways, but was close enough to sell to America’s traditional corporate managers who could not accept Deming’s advice that meant to forego MBO (Management-By-Objectives) and quit running their businesses by the numbers.

Do it right the first time (DRFT)

While Deming was revolutionizing Japanese industry, another American, Philip Crosby, wrote a best-selling business book, Quality is Free, which appealed to managers who were less receptive to employee involvement in quality circles. Crosby’s premise was to ‘build it right the first time,’ by emphasizing design and preliminary work to anticipate problems before they occurred. Crosby defined quality as “conformance to standards” and approached quality with the goal of achieving “zero defects.” His methods were likewise widely adopted by managers eager to improve their products.

Crosby’s background was in battlefield nuclear missiles, and his products were never used, but they had to be defect-free, because an errant nuclear missile can cause more damage than practically any other defective product.

Auto plants, on the other hand, change their products every year and continuously redesign assembly lines, so the continuous improvement approach seemed more appropriate, as it is with factories that mass-produce consumer products like air conditioners and television sets.

Crosby and Deming approached quality with different priorities, though, since if products and factories are built right, there is less need for improvement, but improvement is limited if there isn’t a way to introduce new ideas into the process. Thus Crosby was more attuned to initial design, while Deming focused on revisions.

The primary difference is that Crosby’s supporters sought to avoid the trap that there’s “never time to do it right, always time to do it again.” This leads to a philosophy of more detailed design and discussions in advance of construction than the assurance that minor problems and potential improvements could be implemented as they arose.

Thus many companies ended up focusing less on employee involvement and more on technical expertise, engineering, and consultants.

Variations on CI and DRFT

Quality improvement was only one of many management movements that took hold before the millennium, but Crosby and Deming represent two major initiatives that were most popular: make it right to begin with or make it better as you go. Other variations, such as Six Sigma, Total Quality Management (TQM) and Statistical Process Control (SPC) all had their share of devotees, but many of those programs were related to CI or DRFT, though not necessarily adhering to the philosophies.

These approaches were not always successful, though managers are sometimes reluctant to admit that something imposed from above wasn’t working. Instead, as with other corporate initiatives, it was easier to claim success than it was to admit defeat, so minor acts like getting a crew to clean up a messy warehouse were sometimes heralded as an example of continuous improvement. When difficult business conditions called for immediate cost reductions, companies in the same industry went in different directions with their departments of continuous improvement as some companies abolished their continuous improvement departments while others expanded theirs.

Likewise, DRFT had been losing in popularity to CI, but was revived in 1987, when the International Organization for Standardization published ISO 9000, a brief guide to document manufacturing standards. ISO 9000 consolidated several systems used by defense contractors, which simplified their quality procedures. Though ISO 9000’s framework was brief, the supporting documents were detailed and difficult to amend, since change procedures were likewise detailed, and any deviation from the standards would be grounds for a product’s rejection.

Businesses sprung up to offer ISO certification, and corporations hired them to have their ISO certifications approved and then regularly audited by these same outside firms. ISO certification went viral in the 90s, as many large corporations required their suppliers to be ISO certified.

All this led to a proliferation of standards, and variants such as ISO 9003 and ISO 9004, and ISO 14000, which covers environmental standards. Mining corporations were drawn into ISO certification as some investment firms restricted their investments to ISO 15000 certified companies. Likewise, several favorable studies reported that ISO certified firms were more successful than non-certified firms, which made certification more appealing to boards of directors.

Thus many corporations were saddled with conflicting quality methods; one which specified detailed procedures and another that encouraged employees to change the way they did things. Corporations essentially did all this to themselves, and though little effort was devoted to ISO compliance at the ground level, Quality Control Departments struggled with audits and updates and revisions while CI Departments worked at changing everything.

As time passed, ISO 9000 started to burn out, and many companies decided to drop the program when new ISO standards were released in 2015, adding new sections that required all organizations to rewrite their existing standards and go through the time and expense to get re-certified.

These days, most of the growth in ISO certification is in China and other places striving for a quality image, and this further debases the image of ISO certification, since some of the Chinese certification bodies do not conform to the strict requirements of the main certification groups in the west.

However, it may be premature to write off the notion of building it right the first time. Companies tend to adopt a single approach, but quality control may need different approaches within the same organization.

Two approaches in mining

Mine safety lends itself better to DRFT than it does to CI. The cost of a safety failure may be unbearably high, especially in potentially hazardous activities like mining. Though safety requires everyone’s involvement, mines must nevertheless have safety departments to deal with regulations and inspections and compliance.

Safety managers must take Crosby’s approach to follow accepted practice to analyze and anticipate problems to avoid catastrophic failures. This does not mean that safety departments should ignore employee involvement in safety improvement. In most mines, it’s clear that safety is everyone’s job to identify and fix hazards, and safety departments should solicit input at all levels, but their focus must be more on observing, identifying, and preventing unsafe conditions than on analyzing unsafe conditions or unsafe acts after they result in an accident.

Quality doesn’t lend itself as well to mines as it does to assembly lines with multiple components. A mine producing essentially one commodity has fewer opportunities for product improvement or employee-driven process improvement than a factory where the products and production methods are constantly changing. However, this does not mean that operations cannot be improved through employee involvement. Poorly-managed mines tend to tie themselves up with breakdowns and lack of coordination within the mining cycle, and many of these problems are resolved at the crew level. However, dedicated improvement departments are less effective at this than competent supervisors who are in the mine with their crews.

The key is having the right approach to quality at the right level and avoiding inappropriate solutions imposed from above from management unaware of specific circumstances.

Quality departments and continuous improvement departments are losing their luster. Japan’s interminable stagnation since the 90s exposed deep flaws in their business methods and no one emulates them anymore. China has since emerged as a manufacturing giant, but no one has embraced their management style, which depends on miserable working conditions and autocratic rule tempered with corruption. It’s hard to imagine what the next trend in business improvement initiatives will bring, but the American penchant for business fads will undoubtedly result in something that gathers attention at the corporate level. ￼

Ed Lomas of Elko has a degree in mining engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Harvard University. He has worked as a mine and plant engineer, underground mine superintendent, vice president of operations, and in strategic planning and business analysis.

