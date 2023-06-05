The wealth produced per person annually in northwest Nevada is higher than in countries like Switzerland and Germany, yet that seems unbelievable, given the condition of our downtowns and infrastructure. Our regionally produced wealth is primarily driven by gold mining. Gold’s impact in our area is huge; in rough numbers, two million ounces produced locally each year is worth $4 billion, enough to build a $400,000 home for every fifth resident.

Mining wages are high; Nevada Gold Mines pays over $1 billion in wages and benefits each year, or about $143,000 per employee. However, the wealth that goes to local infrastructure is small compared to regional gold sales. Gold mining corporations export their earnings, and commit vast amounts to expansion, by buying, finding and developing mines elsewhere to grow profits and increase their stock price.

When the gold runs out, or when prices fall or when costs get out of hand, mines may close with little notice, as we have seen in this area recently. However, there hasn’t been a significant, abrupt, prolonged drop in gold prices affecting all operations at once since the end of the 20th century, so it’s easy to assume that our region’s prosperity will continue indefinitely. Over 600 ghost towns in Nevada suggest otherwise.

Miners now reaching retirement who spent their careers in gold have seen three catastrophic price drops that resulted in mine closures. These days, widespread mine closures may also occur for other causes, such as newly restrictive environmental laws or tax increases. After mines close, the town’s high wage earners go elsewhere, local businesses fail, housing values drop, and the region ends up in a depression.

All too often, when the major mining operations close, little is left to show for all the wealth that was exported over the years. This isn’t true everywhere; large civic projects that enhance livability are common in cities built in prosperity and where residents typically intend to spend their lives, and some places successfully shift their economies to compensate for the loss of a major local industry.

Unlike Johannesburg, Toronto, and Denver, Elko doesn’t have any skyscrapers hosting corporate headquarters or large banks, and other financial services to manage the wealth produced by regional mines. Those functions are now generally based in the home countries of foreign corporations. Aside from the college and the convention center, Elko’s most significant structures are the county courthouse and hotels and casinos that were built when passenger trains stopped downtown before Interstate 80 was built.

Mining based economies aren’t always so transient. Some mining communities employ generations of local families working for the same company, but this is less common than in the past. Company towns often had stable workforces, though upward mobility was limited and those who belonged in a different environment had to make some compromises.

Globalization soared at the end of the 20th century, resulting in foreign-owned operations contributing less to the communities where they operate. Multinational companies headquartered in another country have less regard for maintaining a stable workforce than regionally-based companies managed by local people who have friends and relatives working for the same company. Some multinationals underestimate the hidden costs of employee turnover, such as relocation expenses and employing workers with technical expertise who lack experience in the local deposits and who have little commitment to remaining in the community.

Corporations bring in employees from outside the community when they need advanced skills that are locally unavailable. Local schools cannot always produce professionals or specialists that are needed to run world-class operations because the schools struggle to keep up with technology changes while dealing with intransigent administrations and tight budgets.

Elko is better at educating local workers than many mine-based economies, with the Great Basin College providing trade programs catered to the industry. However, there isn’t enough public funding to expand these initiatives to their full potential.

Low tax policies mean that our state and local governments do not have funds to invest heavily in supporting the communities surrounding Nevada’s gold industry. Mine employment in Nevada is only a fraction of employment in the state’s gaming and hospitality industries, so state priorities focus on where the most people are employed. Unlike mining, hospitality and gaming profits tend to be reinvested within the region rather than overseas.

So when the party is over, how does it all turn out for the people left behind after thousands of tons of gold have been shipped elsewhere? For an indication, consider a couple of semi-remote relict western mining communities that thrived 50 years ago:

Kellogg, Idaho, was founded on a local lead/zinc/silver industry that supported the Bunker Hill and the Sunshine mines. This went on for about 100 years before declining prices and increased costs forced the shutdown of both operations in the 1980s. The city struggled on, as its population declined while its tax base dwindled. The community unsuccessfully attempted to develop into a recreational area with a Bavarian village theme, but the area eventually began to get back on track with the help of public funds that removed the old smelter, its tailings, and waste and reforested the hillsides left barren by decades of smelter smoke. With the help of federal funds, the city constructed a gondola running from the center of town to the base of a ski resort three miles above town, eliminating a horrendous access road. While the city has far to go before it’s an economical alternative resort to nearby Coeur d’ Alene, there are signs of recovery on the former smelter site in the form of more expensive residential construction and a new golf course.

Grants, New Mexico, was similar to Elko in that it was founded along the railroad and a major highway. Using local artesian wells, Grants later developed into an agricultural community known for its carrots. Uranium was discovered near Grants in the 1950s, which resulted in a series of booms and busts that ended in the 1980s. While Grants is a convenient stop on the interstate, with interesting natural historical, recreational, and cultural attractions, its relative isolation, 75 miles from Albuquerque, makes the community too remote for development as a vacation destination, and its population is now mostly retirees and low-income service personnel occupying decaying residential tract homes built during the booms.

So what can Elko and the surrounding area do to soften an inevitable economic blow that can come at any time? Classic economists would cite the three factors of production: land, labor, and capital. Elko County has plenty of land, but aside from the presence of gold, oil shale, barite, and a little oil, most of the land is non-productive for anything except ranching. Labor is rarely a constraint these days, though finding people to commit to stay for more than a few years is the issue. The one factor that is missing is capital, or money for the development of things that improve the standard of living and diversify the economy, not just for the wage earners that make up only one out of seven local residents.

Ironically, northwest Nevada’s primary export is capital in the form of gold, and that capital is mostly going elsewhere, presumably to produce more capital somewhere more efficiently than in Elko.

About half of the $4 billion of gold produced in this region each year goes to production costs. It doesn’t take very much of the resulting $2 billion in cash to make a difference, but only about 1% of that $2 billion is voluntarily donated by the companies for community development. The state’s mining taxes are only 2-5% of the after-cost value of the gold removed (net proceeds). This was set low, to encourage the industry, but little of this tax goes to improving local communities.

If more of this wealth would get reinvested in the community, Elko could be more stable and less of an economically fragile boomtown. Though globalization lessened local influence on the corporation, at the same time, economic changes have shifted employees from corporate offices, and more employees with administrative and technical skills now work remotely from wherever they choose to live.

Elko has some rough edges, but many of those who live here find a welcoming and varied sense of community that is absent from many overcrowded regions. Public investment in improving the downtown, the roads, and regional amenities, like parks, trails, and other social and recreational facilities would attract a stable population that is less dependent on one employer.

Ultimately, all this requires that the state, local, and federal governments, as well as the corporations, pursue the interests of the people who live and work here. Those public and private entities need to realize that their best interest in the long run is for northern Nevada to become economically viable with a stable population that is independent of a single industry. ￼