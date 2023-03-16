Mine operators get all sorts of visitors entering their operations. Some of these visits are mandatory or unannounced, such as MSHA inspections, while other visits may be no more than someone experiencing their first trip to an underground mine. Most visitors fall somewhere in between, such as consultants, manufacturer representatives, or job applicants. They may spend only a day in your mine, but many of them have been to other operations and can see how your mine compares to others by making subtle observations. Visitors may begin assessing your operation well before they go underground.

Mine operators should keep in mind that visitors may look for information that has nothing to do with production methods. In essence, many of them want to find out how well your operation is managed and how effective the relationships are among management, staff, and production workers.

Ironically, the part of a mine visit that is more or less the same to all visitors is on the surface while getting ready to go underground, and in many cases, this portion is when visitors are monitored the least.

In the office

Upon arriving at the mine office, there is usually some standing around while the staff finds the supervisor and locates the guide. The visitor may see clutter or cleanliness, and if the offices and hallways are messy, they will know that the mine will be disorderly as well.

Bulletin boards are a trove of information about how well the operation is managed. Almost all mines have company bulletin boards, and posts on those boards often indicate something about management quality and morale. A sloppy board with outdated notices indicates haphazard management. On the other hand, orderliness and standards can go too far, and a board with precisely aligned posts with a dated approval stamp may indicate an obsession with detail. Notices from management and rules posted with potential penalties can show whether the staff is imperious or respectful to employees.

Unofficial notes and cartoons posted on the company board may be a bad sign, especially if the notes are cynical or mock the company. Penciled-in informal comments may be entertaining; they may also indicate dissent or friction between management and labor. On the other hand, good-natured humor can be a positive sign if they nudge supervisors to do things a little better.

If the mine is unionized, the union will have its own bulletin board, and the union’s posts will often give clues to labor relations. A board covered with formal grievances is a bad sign, and the nature of those issues and the way the forms are worded will also indicate how well labor and management get along.

By law, management must post the mine’s recent MSHA citations. The quantity and quality of citations may reveal something about the operations. A few minor citations that were promptly abated is not unusual. Multiple citations, “Significant and Substantial” citations, or an “Unwarrantable Failure” citation may be another matter.

Many operations will post recent accident reports, and these reports may indicate where the mine may struggle with safety problems, and these will give visitors a clue for what to look for on their tour.

Some operations display a tally board showing how many days the mine has worked without an accident. A sign that is out of date or dormant is worse than no sign at all, because it indicates that the staff may not consider safety a high priority.

The next step may be to meet the manager or a superintendent. Their offices give some insight about the occupant. Managers with large, comfortable offices tend to be less engaged than those who have offices with tables and desks cluttered with ongoing projects.

Visitors will also glance at any papers or reports lying about on the desk and tables. Cost reports, maps, legal papers and MSHA issues all indicate how managers spend their time, and visitors may use what they see to consider how much of the manager’s work is productive and how much is administrative.

Visitors also notice the kind of books in the manager’s office; technical reference books are good, but self-help books or management best sellers are less impressive and will make visitors wonder how the manager has time to read them.

After the visitors meet the manager or a superintendent, they may be passed off to their tour guide. Guides are often an engineer or a supervisor recruited to show job applicants and consultants around, but a superintendent or a manager will accompany special guests, such as investors or executives from other companies.

Engineer guides often provide visitors more insight into an operation than a manager because some engineers may spend more of their time underground and may take visitors to stopes and other places that are outside the main travelways.

Visitors will interact with their guide more than anyone else on the tour. Guides represent the company, but visitors may ask them questions that they wouldn’t ask a manager or a job interviewer.

Safety orientation

The safety orientation is one of the best indicators of how well a mine is managed. Every visitor must be trained on how to use the self-rescuer, but if the training is perfunctory or rushed, or if the trainer doesn’t understand how the self-rescuer works, it’s an indication the operation may have a lackadaisical attitude to safety. Visitors will have a favorable impression when training is thorough and professional, even if they’ve had similar presentations at several other mines.

After that, visitors should undergo a brief orientation of the mine, showing where maps and escape routes are posted, and emergency procedures, as well as cautions about poor ventilation, loose ground, explosives, and other potential hazards. Many staff people don’t cover this very well, though visitors get more out of a tour if they have an idea where they are going and what they may encounter.

Visitors will also notice the condition of other personal safety devices arranged for them, like boots, hard hats, safety glasses and hearing protection. They’ll observe how well all this gear is organized and maintained, and they’ll notice if the visitor gear is dirty or piled in a closet and if the staff has to search for missing items.

In the days when lead-acid battery lamps were standard, one of the most telling indicators of management was how well the lamp room was maintained. Good management meant that the lamps were all clean and operable, with every employee issued a numbered lamp, with several spares in good shape. Poor management would be a rack of lamps that anyone could choose, with lamps needing repair left behind and visitors left to fend for themselves to find a lamp with a working spare filament and an operable focus knob.

Today’s cordless cap lamps are less temperamental, though they can still fail if not maintained, and in any case, organizing cap lamps for everyone in the mine still requires effective logistics.

Restrooms and changerooms

As with the office, the state of the restrooms and changeroom, or the “dry,” are a good indicator of conditions underground. Aside from noticing whether everything is clean and orderly, visitors will also notice whether enough soap, paper towels and toilet paper are available, and whether their personal items will be secure while they are in the mine.

Keeping the showers, lockers, baskets and restrooms clean and supplied is often a challenge when two or three shifts of miners come in every day tracking in mud, dirt, shotcrete, and grease. However, competent mine operators realize that clean changerooms on both ends of a shift are good for morale.

Tagboard

One of the last things that a visitor should see before going underground is the tagboard indicating who is underground. Missing miners are not much of a problem at mines where the lamps have tracking devices, but it’s not unusual for miners to accidentally leave their tag on the board after their shift. The further the board is situated from the shaft landing or the portal, the more likely it is for someone to leave their tag in the wrong place.

Mines accessible in more than one shaft or portal sometimes have miners or visitors entering one way and coming out another, another vulnerability that visitors may notice.

Lasting impressions

By the time the visitor tags in, it may seem to the mine staff that the mine tour is just beginning, but in reality, the tour started when the visitors entered the property. The process of getting visitors ready to go underground was a tour in itself and a preview of what to expect when they go underground.

Underground visits are not as common as they used to be. Regulations and liability issues are more constraining than they were decades ago, and so today’s typical visitor is more experienced, and thus more attuned to details that casual visitors of the past wouldn’t notice. Mine operators should pay attention to what today’s visitors really look for and the effects of poor impressions.

The general guideline is to treat a mine visitor like someone who is visiting your home. A good impression will benefit your reputation, but a disorganized office, seemingly full of conflict, may leave an unfavorable impression on a visitor, and that may damage an operation’s reputation.