ELKO – A plan to take Newmont Mining Corp.’s Long Canyon Mine underground and expand the existing pit will be presented in a public outreach meeting from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
The proposal will extend mine life by a quarter-century, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which will host the initial meeting as part of its gathering of input as it develops an Environmental Impact Statement on the project.
The meeting will be conducted in an open house format at the BLM’s Elko Field Office at 3900 Idaho St., with representatives from BLM and Newmont available to answer questions and receive comments.
“The total number of employees for authorized mining and the proposed project is between 300 and 500 individuals,” the BLM stated this week.
Newmont’s existing open-pit gold mine on the eastern flank of the Pequop Mountains is approximately halfway between Wells and West Wendover. The company acquired the deposit in April 2011 and poured its first gold from the mine two years ago.
The proposal includes an expansion of the existing pit; development of an underground mine; construction and use of dewatering wells, a dewatering collection pond, rapid infiltration basins, and associated pipelines; and other disturbance associated with surface exploration, roads, plant growth medium stockpiles, gravel and clay borrow areas, and construction of a substation and power line.
According to the BLM, the proposed project would increase the total surface disturbance to approximately 7,215 acres, nearly doubling the current 3,879 acres. Of the 7,215 acres of total surface disturbance, approximately 3,673 acres would be located on private land and 3,543 acres on public land administered by the BLM.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming public outreach meeting may contact Harley Gordon, project manager, at hgordon@blm.gov or 775-753-0251.
