Long Canyon mine going up for sale

The Long Canyon mine about halfway between Wells and Wendover has been ramping down this past year in preparation for stopping mining temporarily while permitting proceeds for phase 2 of the open pit operation. While evaluating the asset, Nevada Gold Mines has now made the decision to take Long Canyon to market and look for a buyer.

“During our review process that we do at the end of every year, last year we started looking at the value of our assets, and where we could invest our capital,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said. “We had a look a Long Canyon. It’s a good operation, a nice, neat operation, but the return on our investment is not as high as putting that same money into some of the other assets we have around NGM. So we made the decision to potentially invest our money somewhere else and put that asset up for sale and look for a buyer.”

Walker said they presented the proposal to the NGM board in November. They are planning to go to market with the mine by mid-April.

“We’ve got all the data and information being collated in a way that can be viewed by potential buyers,” said Anita Percy, head of growth and planning for Nevada Gold Mines.

“We will only proceed with a transaction if it makes sense for the business with favorable terms to our shareholders,” NGM said in a statement. “Long Canyon has been a valuable and low-cost operation and there remains considerable opportunity for this asset to continue well into the future.”

Ramping downMining started six years ago at Long Canyon, and Walker said it has been a good small open pit operation with high grades. It is all run-of-mine heap leach, with no mill to crush the ore. Long Canyon has produced up to about 200,000 ounces of gold a year, and recently as operations have ramped down it has been producing about 150,000 ounces a year.

The original plan from Newmont was to have a phase 1 open pit operation, and then move on to a phase 2 underground mine. As NGM reevaluated the mine they decided to have a phase 2 open pit operation, a cutback with longer and deeper extensions. NGM has been working on the permitting for this open pit phase 2. There is still the potential for a phase 3 underground mine where the ore body plunges deeper into the ground.

Long Canyon has employed up to around 250 people.

“Over the last six months we’ve been slowly reducing those numbers,” Walker said. “People have been moving to our other operations as required. Right now there are about 90 people still left, and most of those people have been offered roles within NGM at different operations.”

There are plenty of openings at NGM’s other mines for the people that have been leaving Long Canyon, Walker said. NGM mines have positions for a total of about 7,000 people, and the company has been about 10% short of that goal as it continues to look for more employees.

“We currently have over 700 vacancies,” Walker said.

As Long Canyon ramps down, about 15 to 20 people who were working at the mine have decided to leave Nevada Gold Mines, Walker said. Some of them live in Wendover and did not want to make the long commute to NGM operations west of Carlin.

“If we sell the Long Canyon operation, and a new buyer comes in and wants to retain any of those people, they have an option to stay with the buyer. But they’ve been given opportunities and been given offers to stay with NGM,” Walker said.

The mining operations at Long Canyon are scheduled to conclude around April. Residual production from the leach pads will continue into 2025 at least, but the gold production numbers will fall into the tens of thousands of ounces by next year, Walker said.

“Even if we retain the asset we would still phase down for a period of about 18 months while we got permitting completed, and then we would ramp back up and be operating again,” Walker said. “So any purchaser coming in would do the same thing. They would run through the permitting process, and then they would start mining once they got the permit for the phase 2 expansion.”

Long Canyon history

Long Canyon is a bit of an outlier in NGM’s portfolio of mines, far to the east of the other mines clustered in the area around Carlin and Battle Mountain.

“As a standalone asset, Long Canyon doesn’t fit well within the NGM portfolio of large, complex, and integrated operations; and NGM attention and resources are focused on its core priorities and projects,” said Nevada Gold Mines.

Long Canyon was one of the five Newmont mines — along with Carlin, Phoenix, Twin Creeks and Lone Tree — that became part of Nevada Gold Mines when the new company started as a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont on July 1, 2019. Newmont is the 38.5% owner of NGM, and Barrick is the 61.5% owner and operator.

The Long Canyon site is unique in that it was the first significant gold discovery in an unexplored area of northern Nevada in quite a few years, and it is a new mine in an area where there hasn’t been a mine before.

Fronteer Gold Inc. explored the Long Canyon site in the late 2000s. Fronteer was the 51 percent owner and operator of Long Canyon, and in August 2010 Fronteer made a C$281 million deal with AuEx Ventures to become the 100 percent owner.

Newmont acquired the Long Canyon project in February 2011 in a $2.33 billion dollar deal with Fronteer.

“Newmont is able to recognize the characteristics of a large, long-life deposit,” Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said at the time.

Newmont later described Long Canyon as “the most significant Carlin-type oxide gold discovery in Nevada in more than a decade.”

Mining officially started at Long Canyon on Jan. 4, 2016. Commercial gold production began with the first gold pour in November of that year.

Dewatering plans

In the spring of 2020, NGM submitted an application to the Nevada Division of Water Resources to expand their phase 2 mining operations below the water table.

A coalition of conservation groups and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation filed protests opposing the application. They said the dewatering would have negative impacts on the Johnson Springs wetlands and groundwater and on wildlife in the area, including a rare small spring snail and a minnow-like fish called relict dace which lives only in Johnson Springs.

In August 2020 NGM announced its decision to put the Bureau of Land Management’s review of the proposed Long Canyon expansion on hold.

“The formation of the NGM joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Corporation in July of 2019 created an opportunity to challenge assumptions and apply new perspectives to projects, including evaluation against the company’s environmental and sustainability values,” NGM said in a statement at the time. “This analysis resulted in the decision to delay the permitting process to re-evaluate aspects of the project and engage in additional studies and designs to reduce the expected impacts. This work will be focused on water management and mitigating potential impacts to the aquifer and the nearby Johnson Springs Wetland Complex.”

“By the company acting in this way, they’re acknowledging that something more needs to be done to try to protect the environment there and that’s important,” Great Basin Resource Watch Executive Director John Hadder said.

“The original plan that Newmont had for that asset was to do a general dewatering of the area,” Walker said in a recent interview.

He said the NGM team and their hydrogeologists did more studies of the area, and decided to look at ways to do localized dewatering, which would reduce the costs of the dewatering and the rehabilitation, and would also shorten the timeframe for the rehabilitation.

“We thought there was a different way we could do it, and a better way we could do it,” Walker said. “And we were correct. Our plan has improved, so our dewatering is more localized, and our rehabilitation plan is shorter and more focused.”

If Long Canyon is sold, NGM will pass along all the information they have gathered about the site and their dewatering plans.

The Long Canyon mine is surrounded by the Big Springs Ranch, which is owned by NGM. The Big Springs Ranch is leased to a rancher.

Whether or not the Big Springs Ranch will sell with the mine is a discussion that will be had with potential buyers.

“Having one owner for the ranch and the mine, in my opinion, is the best option,” Walker said.

Finding the right buyer

Walker said NGM will vet any potential buyers to make sure they have the right values on safety, environmental, social and governance issues.

“On the ESG side of it, we will make sure any potential buyer aligns with our same values,” Walker said. “What we don’t want to do is sell an asset and then have somebody do the wrong thing, and then we get tarnished with that same brush. So once we’ve got down to a short list of people that we are OK to be potential purchasers, we’ll give them access to the data and the information on the mine.”

Having the Long Canyon mine in eastern Elko County has gotten NGM involved in the communities in that area, like Wells and Wendover. Once Long Canyon sells, NGM will have less involvement with these communities, but Walker said they will make sure the company that purchases Long Canyon is committed to community involvement. NGM will also recommend the new company carries on the contracts and agreements that the mine currently has in place.

While operating the Long Canyon mine NGM developed a relationship with the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, Walker said, and that relationship will continue, along with all of the relationships NGM has with Native Americans tribes throughout the region. The Goshute Reservation will continue to participate in programs like the Western Shoshone Scholarship Foundation, along with having the additional opportunity to participate in any programs offered by the new owner of the Long Canyon mine.

