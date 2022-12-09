Lots of balls in the air for i-80 Gold

A little more than a year and a half after its birth, i-80 Gold Corp. is mining at Granite Creek, looking at restarting the mill at Ruby Hill, studying the restart of the autoclave at Lone Tree, preparing for underground exploration at McCoy Cove, and permitting for an open pit mine at Buffalo Mountain.

“We’re excited about the progress we made,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Matthew Gili.

All the operations in Nevada may connect with each other under i-80 plans, especially with the discovery of more oxide ore than expected at the Granite Creek underground mine in Humboldt County that i-80 could eventually process at Ruby Hill.

“We are encountering oxide mineralization underground as well as refractory mineralization,” Gili said about Granite Creek, where Small Mine Development is the contractor miner. Test mining of refractory ore goes to Nevada Gold Mines facilities nearby.

The company is planning to process the oxide ore at Ruby Hill when the mill is restarted, but “in the interim we’re shipping underground oxide material to the Lone Tree facility,” Gili said in a phone interview.

He said the heap leach facility at Lone Tree is “quite large and has sufficient capacity for all the material we expect to encounter at Granite Creek.” Lone Tree abuts Interstate 80.

Lone Tree came to i-80 Gold in a property exchange with Nevada Gold Mines. NGM received i-80 Gold’s 40% share of the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend in the swap and agreed to let i-80 use NGM’s processing facilities at its Turquoise Ridge complex until the Lone Tree autoclave is in operation. NGM is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. (61.5%) and Newmont Corp. (38.5%).

Gili said Granite Creek is shipping refractory ore to the NGM processing facility to constitute the first 10,000 tons of bulk sample, but i-80 hadn’t sent all the 10,000 tons of the first phase as of mid-November. The gold ore mined at Granite Creek is still in the sample stage, rather than in commercial production.

“We are producing high-grade mineralization as we are ramping up to full commercial production through 2023,” he said.

Commercial trucking companies transport the ore to the NGM mill and to Lone Tree, Gili said.

At Ruby Hill, i-80 Gold completed a scoping-level study for the restart of the mill “so that becomes one of our options for oxide treatment. It could be Granite ore and underground oxide material at Ruby Hill, as well,” Gili said.

The mill hasn’t been in full process mode since the early 2000s, but part of the plant has been used and well-maintained, he said.

Drilling has identified more high-grade oxide mineralization than anticipated at Ruby Hill, as happened at Granite Creek.

The company reported that drilling in the upper portion of the 426 Zone within the Ruby Deeps deposit at Ruby Hill encountered significant oxide mineralization, and the recently discovered 007 Zone appears to also be oxide.

The scoping study by DRA Americas Inc. looked at both the oxide and base metals potential for the mill, and the study provides a preliminary cost estimate of $8.9 million to restart processing of oxide material.

In a November statement from the company, Gili said that “owing to the anticipated low capital cost and accelerated timeline for restart, this plant has the potential to enhance our proposed stand-alone operating capabilities in Nevada. We plan to incorporate the results of this work in our planned upcoming economic studies being completed for Granite Creek and Ruby Hill.”

Refractory ore from Ruby Hill would be shipped to Lone Tree, Gili said in the interview, and i-80 Gold continues to advance permitting for the construction of twin declines in the Archimedes pit to access the high-grade Ruby Deeps deposit and the Blackjack Zone.

At Lone Tree, technical studies continue toward restarting the autoclave facility that could process refractory ore from any or all i-80 Gold operations. Gili said it is a big facility that will take a lot of work to revive.

The company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, said in the November third-quarter earnings call that the mill at Ruby Hill also could eventually be used to process zinc and lead from deposits at Ruby Hill.

The study’s cost estimate for conversion of the mill to a flotation plant to produce metals concentrates is much higher, however, than the oxide conversion — $65.7 million.

Downie said in the third-quarter earnings call that historically base metals were mined in the Ruby Hill Mining District but in more recent times base metals were overlooked. Recent exploration has found base metal deposits at Ruby Hill.

He said i-80 would be open to considering a partner for base metals from Ruby Hill.

The company, which was formed in April 2021 when it was spun off from Equinox Gold, acquired Ruby Hills from Waterton last year at about the same time as the NGM asset swap.

At McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain, underground exploration drilling will start at the end of this year, and “SMD is there as well,” Gili said. More than 1,900 feet of drifting had been done by mid-November from the portal that is adjacent to the Cove open pit.

Tying in with McCoy Cove, i-80 Gold acquired the Baker Hughes property adjacent to Interstate 80, including water rights for operations at Cove, and a railroad siding that Gili said can be used by all the company’s assets.

The deal for the Baker Hughes property closed on Nov. 10.

Roughly five miles from the Lone Tree leach facility, plans call for a small surface mine at the Buffalo Mountain project that NGM had already started permitting with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management before i-80 Gold took over. Gili said plans call for using a contract miner at Buffalo Mountain.

Ore will be processed at the Lone Tree heap leach pads, and Gili said there would be no dewatering required at Buffalo Mountain.

There was gold production for i-80 Gold in the third quarter from heap leaching of residual ore at Ruby Hill, where mining stopped in January of this year, and at Lone Tree. Gold sales in the quarter totaled 9,332 ounces, produced at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,138 per ounce.

The company reported an adjusted net loss of $15.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter.

“In the third quarter, the company achieved record gold sales, more than doubling the previous quarter’s sales,” said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow, who reported revenue in the quarter totaled $16.1 million.

He also said in the earnings call that the company spent $10.8 million on exploration, evaluation and pre-development work in the quarter.

Exploration at Granite Creek has showed positive results, including in the new South Pacific Zone, which Gili said is “showing high-grade mineralization with continuity.”

Downie said in the earnings call that the South Pacific Zone “has us really excited.”

Tyler Hill, senior geologist for i-80 Gold, said in October that “drilling in the South Pacific Zone has ended the year on a high note, with the final six holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization over mineable widths and further extending the deposit along strike to the north.”

Exploration is the current focus of the company, and Downie said there has been “highly successful exploration at multiple projects,” with the company planning for a 20% resource growth this year.

He said i-80 Gold is targeting annual gold production of 250,000 ounces by 2025 from its projects that include Granite Creek, Ruby Hill at Eureka, McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain and Buffalo Mountain at Lone Tree.

￼