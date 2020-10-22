 Skip to main content
Mader Group clarifies statement regarding NGM partnership
Mader Group clarifies statement regarding NGM partnership

ELKO – An Australian company has issued a retraction after announcing last week that it had entered a three-year contract with Nevada Gold Mines to deliver maintenance labor services across eight NGM mine sites in Nevada.

Mader Group stated that the Oct. 15 article published on an international mining website gave the perception “that Mader Group would be responsible for Nevada Gold Mines’ heavy equipment fleet maintenance across all of its sites.”

In its clarification issued Oct. 21, Mader said it “will be responsible for providing skilled labor options to Nevada Gold Mines with tradespeople to top up Nevada Gold Mine’s existing in-house maintenance labor to soften cyclical maintenance pressures, and help to maintain or improve machine availability across the Nevada Gold Mines’ sites and facilities as requested or required by Nevada Gold Mines on an ad hoc basis.”

“Mader apologizes to Nevada Gold Mines and all its stakeholders for any misconceptions attained from previous commentary and looks forward to supporting Nevada Gold Mines, where required, in future operations,” the company concluded.

