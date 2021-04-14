 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major companies' gold production expected to increase in 2021
0 comments
top story

Major companies' gold production expected to increase in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gold production variance 2020-2021
GLOBALDATA

Production from the world’s eight largest gold producers decreased in 2020 but is expected to rise 3.1% in 2021, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The top eight producers in the world are Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., AngloGold, Polyus, Kinross Gold Corp., Gold Fields Ltd., Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.

Last year, the combined production slid 6.5% to 25 million ounces in 2020 due to lower ore grades, sale of assets, lower mill throughput and lower recoveries.

Production from the top eight companies is expected to recover and will be between 25 million and 25.75 million ounces in 2021, an increase of up to 3.1% compared with the collective output from 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The most significant falls in production were observed among the top three companies: Newmont (6.1%), Barrick (12.9%) and AngloGold (7.1%). The collective output from these companies declined to 13.7 million ounces in 2020 from 15 million ounces in 2019.

“After a strong first quarter in 2020, Newmont’s production was impacted by lower ore grades at the Ahafo, Yanacocha and Merian mines and the temporary suspension of the Cerro Negro, Yanacocha, Eleonore, Penasquito and Musselwhite mines between March and mid-May,” said Vinneth Bajaj, associate project manager at GlobalData. “In addition, the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie projects further reduced output.”

For Barrick, several gold mines were forced to cease operations temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Veladero, Pueblo Viejo and Porgera mines. Meanwhile, divestment of African assets by AngloGold was a major factor behind the fall in the company’s output in 2020, according to the report.

“Lower ore grades, sale of assets, lower mill throughput and lower recoveries were key factors affecting production across the remaining major gold producers,” Bajaj said. “For example, lower ore grades at Paracatu, Round Mountain and Chirano mines were behind the drop in production from Kinross, although it was partially offset by higher output from the company’s Bald Mountain and Kupol operations.”

Newcrest’s production was severely affected by the sale of Gosowong mine, which was acquired by Indotan Halmahera in the second quarter of 2020. Lower throughput rates and lower grades at Cadia, Lihir, Red Chris, and Telfer mines, amid a series of planned shutdowns, also impacted the company’s production subsequently.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Creation of i-80 Gold complete
Mining

Creation of i-80 Gold complete

i-80 Gold's primary projects are the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that is co-owned by Nevada Gold Mines, the Getchell Project in Humboldt County, and the McCoy-Cove exploration project south of Battle Mountain.

Mining company makes copper discovery south of Tucson
Mining

Mining company makes copper discovery south of Tucson

Hudbay Minerals Inc. said Wednesday that drilling at its Copper World deposits found higher copper grades closer to the surface than were found at its adjacent Rosemont Mine east of the southern Arizona mountain range, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News