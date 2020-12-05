'Major Mines of Nevada 2019' now available

“Many small industrial mines have intermittent production and may report no production one year, but then have several years of production without actually being closed,” she said. “Other mines may produce from previously mined stockpiles to fulfill current orders, so mine amounts might be zero, but they are processing or shipping products.”

Close and open isn’t really a switch type of action, especially for smaller operations. While the mine might be active, actual production might be out a few years, due to permitting or drastic changes in commodity price or simply getting the mine fully up and going. There were three mines that opened in 2019.

Another recent addition for the Division of Minerals is a new interactive web map that showcases all reported mine production since 1987.

“It is an interactive legend, and when you click on items in the legend, they will turn on and off, and then you can click on a particular mine, say you have gold, on, you can click on a particular mine and a pop up will come up and it will show all the historic production and then there is also a graph at the bottom,” Patterson said.

“I am especially excited to get that done,” she added.