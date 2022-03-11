Making mining connections

A new incubator project to connect mining companies in Canada and Nevada got rolling this winter when MineConnect USA opened the doors to their new offices in Elko on Dec. 1.

The offices at 905 West Main Street are a place where mining companies from Northern Ontario can set up shop while they explore Nevada’s mine sites and make connections with the miners in the state.

Sheena Hansen is the strategic development director for MineConnect USA, and will provide operational, strategical, analytical, and systematical skills to support the challenges and opportunities that the mining industry faces. She is looking forward to connecting Canadian mining suppliers and service providers with the Nevada mining sector to fill gaps and find solutions.

This project to boost the networking between Ontario-based businesses with Nevada mines, suppliers, and service providers is an idea that has been percolating for many years.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority Executive Director Sheldon Mudd and Paul Bradette of the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines have been working on developing the MineConnect-Nevada relationship since 2015, when Mudd served as the mining specialist at the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Mudd said Northern Ontario is known as a “global powerhouse” within the mining industry and is home to dozens of world leaders in mining technology and manufacturing. So it made sense to encourage more connections between Northern Ontario and Nevada, another mining industry powerhouse.

“From an economic development perspective, this is absolutely phenomenal,” Mudd said.

“The Nevada mining industry has struggled for years to fill various gaps within its supply chain; we are thrilled to have top tier companies from a world class mining district establishing their U.S. based operations right here locally where they can provide goods and services that have traditionally been difficult to procure,” Mudd said.

“I’m very excited to welcome MineConnect to Nevada, a non-profit that will enhance one of our most important industries,” Governor Steve Sisolak said when MineConnect USA was announced in January 2021. “I’m confident this will be a mutually beneficial relationship. I look forward to introducing Canadian companies to our state, which will greatly enhance our mining industry’s supply chain.”

There are about 900 mining supply and service companies in Northern Ontario. Around 220 of these companies are members of MineConnect, which is a not-for-profit association. The MineConnect USA project was set up under the auspices of Ontario’s North Economic Development Corporation with funding support from several sources, including FedNor and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay said MineConnect contacted their members to explain the MineConnect USA concept, telling them, “If you’re interested in expanding into Nevada beyond just selling, but actually having a physical presence there, and/or getting a distributor, then here’s a great opportunity for you, and we’re here to help.”

MineConnect USA is starting out as a three-year project, and the plan is to have 10 Northern Ontario businesses at a time participating in the program, with each company getting about a year to work on their connections with the Nevada mining industry.

The companies that applied to be part of the first group of 10 were assessed to see how good of a fit they might be for the MineConnect USA project. Mudd and representatives from mining companies, including Kinross and Barrick, participated in the selection.

“They participated in the evaluation process to ensure that we’re filling gaps, that we’re meeting needs in the market, rather than sending in companies where there’s already a ton of competition,” Tremblay said. “We don’t want to set up our companies for failure, nor are we sending people there to compete with your own companies.

“We’re here to help fill gaps, and on one hand, benefit the companies, because they’ll have potential expansion opportunities. And also, if they set up offices in Nevada they’re filling identified gaps, and that means jobs in Nevada, and supporting the local communities, the economy, and bringing new tax dollars to Nevada.”

The ten Northern Ontario companies selected to participate in the first year of the MineConnect USA project are Walden Equipment, the Hurley Group, Nordic Minesteel Technologies, NORCAT, Inovinta, Jannatec Technologies, Maestro Digital Mine, Hard-Line, Rock-Tech, and Symboticware.

The MineConnect USA offices are in the former Barrick office building in Elko, which is now the Shared Business Center. Northern Ontario mining businesses which are participating in the incubator program won’t have a continual presence in the offices, but they will use the office space in whatever way works best for them as they work on making connections with Nevada mining businesses. Some of the Ontario businesses might send some people periodically to use the offices while they are in Nevada, and some might send someone to the Elko office for a week or two to work on establishing Nevada connections. The businesses will also be able to use the offices for videoconferencing.

The MineConnect offices give the Ontario businesses the chance to have a Nevada address while they explore their options in Nevada and learn about whether there is the right fit for them in the Nevada market before they decide whether to make a bigger investment into Nevada.

MineConnect USA Strategic Development Director Sheena Hansen will get to know the needs of the Ontario businesses and of the Nevada market to help facilitate integrations that benefit everyone. And if an Ontario business needs help with, for example, checking out some potential business locations in Nevada while they are in Ontario, Hansen can help with that.

Within the first six weeks of the opening of the MineConnect USA offices, some of the first 10 Ontario businesses participating in the program were making good connections and some were even signing contracts.

“We can’t necessarily share details, but there are companies that have already had successes through the project,” Tremblay said. “We’ve had some early wins, and we hope that there will be continued wins as we continue to build awareness.”

Tremblay said they anticipate that not only will MineConnect USA give Ontario businesses the opportunity to expand in the Nevada market, but it may also give Nevada businesses the opportunity to expand into the Ontario market.

“Some of the companies from Nevada may see the opportunities here, and may decide, ‘Hey, we have the potential to do something up there.’”

She said there will probably be times when Ontario mining people say to the mining people they meet in Nevada, “Would you want to expand what you’re doing and set up something in Northern Ontario, because we’ve got a ton of mines up here.”

Tremblay said they hope the MineConnect incubator project will continue beyond the initial three-year pilot project.

“If it’s good, then we’ll find ways to keep it going. And if it’s super successful, we’re going to look at other places to do a repeat, and we’ll be looking at other areas in the world that make sense.”

You can learn more about MineConnect USA at mineconnectusa.com, and you can follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.￼

