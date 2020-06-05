Maptek develops distance learning for students

“On behalf of the Elko County School District, we would like to thank Maptek for their educational outreach,” said Todd Pehrson, Superintendent of the ECSD. “Community partnerships such as this have allowed the Elko County School District to extend instructional practices for students into the real-world applications that Maptek works with on a daily basis. It is through strong curriculum integration with real-world applications that will allow our students to forge ahead in these unprecedented times. We look forward to a continued partnership with Maptek and are excited about how we can continue to work together to provide the students of the Elko County School District with these learning opportunities.”

“We’ve been proud to be a part of the Elko community for many years and with our new office on Idaho Street, we feel even more committed to helping during this time of school closures,” said Rob Hardman, General Manager of Maptek’s North American region. “We have amazing people on our team that perform technical training for our clients every day and it is exciting to see those same strengths be put to use for a great cause like this one. Students in Elko are now able to connect the math and science principles they learned in school to real-world applications in the mining industry. With so many families already involved in this industry in Elko, our hope is that these additional learning resources will resonate with and inspire students to explore the many ways in which math and science are used at mining operations around the world and close to home.”