Maptek marks 40th anniversary

What began as a small startup in Australia offering computerized drafting for coal operations is now Maptek, celebrating 40 years of supporting innovative mining solutions to companies worldwide, including in Nevada.

“We started off by computerizing the plotting of boreholes and mapping of coal deposits, which until then was a very tedious manual process,” said Maptek founder Bob Johnson. “People were asking if it worked for all commodities, not just coal, and I realized we needed to put the software in the hands of the users. This was how Maptek came about.”

The modern company develops, sells and supports mining solutions to 20,000 users in 90 countries and employs 350 staff members in 18 offices, including a location in Elko that opened in 2019. The Elko office is one of two in the United States.

Maptek considers its Elko office a hub to maintain and improve working partnerships. The company’s presence in Elko allows faster response times to the more than 1,000 area users who can go the office or have a specialist visit the mine. The facility at 1028 Idaho St., Ste. 110, also has the capacity to host training and team development sessions.

