Maptek marks 40th anniversary

Story by Suzanne Featherston
Mining Editor
What began as a small startup in Australia offering computerized drafting for coal operations is now Maptek, celebrating 40 years of supporting innovative mining solutions to companies worldwide, including in Nevada.
“We started off by computerizing the plotting of boreholes and mapping of coal deposits, which until then was a very tedious manual process,” said Maptek founder Bob Johnson. “People were asking if it worked for all commodities, not just coal, and I realized we needed to put the software in the hands of the users. This was how Maptek came about.”
The modern company develops, sells and supports mining solutions to 20,000 users in 90 countries and employs 350 staff members in 18 offices, including a location in Elko that opened in 2019. The Elko office is one of two in the United States.
Maptek considers its Elko office a hub to maintain and improve working partnerships. The company’s presence in Elko allows faster response times to the more than 1,000 area users who can go the office or have a specialist visit the mine. The facility at 1028 Idaho St., Ste. 110, also has the capacity to host training and team development sessions.
The two Elko employees are Megan Ransom and Cameron Baker, who both have experience working in the mining industry in Nevada. Other Maptek staff serve on rotations through the Elko office.
“Maptek is committed to having a long-term presence in Elko,” said Rob Hardman, general manager, North America. “It’s important for us on many fronts: better understanding our clients and their objectives, providing on-the-ground support and becoming a more valuable strategic partner.”
In northeastern Nevada, about 55 business partners and mine sites use Maptek solutions. Maptek has had customers in Nevada for almost 30 of its 40-year history.
A recent project in the area is the implementation of an inter-ramp compliance tool at an open-pit mine that allows users to check compliance of catch bench widths, inter-ramp slope angles and overall bench slope angles for safer excavation.
Another local active Maptek effort is the development of machine learning solutions for large-scale production modeling and grade control that is expected to be released midyear.
Designed with Nevada in mind, Maptek also offers a system for the monitoring of highwall movement and underground convergence. The system helps keep operating environments safe.
Maptek’s services and landmark anniversary evidence the company’s guiding principle to “do something different and stay in front,” as Johnson said.
“Maptek was conceived 40 years ago at the start of the digital revolution. Customers today have an ever-growing appetite for technologies to enable digitalization and automation,” said Maptek CEO Eduardo Coloma. “They are not afraid of new technology and look to us to lead them.” ￼