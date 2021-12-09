Marigold drilling results promising

SSR Mining Inc. reported results of drilling at the Marigold Mine in Nevada support the extension of the mine’s current mine life of more than 10 years and enhance future opportunities at nearby Trenton Canyon.

The results came from 288 drill holes at Marigold, which has already had 32 years of gold production and expanded its land package in recent years, including in 2019 when it acquired Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley from Newmont Corp. The package is nearly 50,000 acres in Humboldt and Lander counties.

“These exploration results highlight the potential to add incremental oxide mineralization to Marigold’s already robust reserve life,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer of Denver-based SSR Mining, which combined with Alacer Gold Corp. in 2020.

“By focusing on adding ounces proximal to existing infrastructure at New Millennium, we are demonstrating opportunities to build on Marigold’s near and medium-term future, while also continuing to systematically explore the larger property for longer-term targets,” he said in the Dec. 8 announcement.

“We are working to expand and accelerate our exploration at Marigold as a precursor to completing an updated Marigold District Master Plan technical report later in 2022,” Antal said.

Resource development drilling at New Millennium around the Basalt-Antler pit that historically produced roughly 1 million gold ounces at a grade of 0.026 ounces per ton showed new oxide intercepts that included 0.026 ounces per ton over nearly 55.12 feet.

That intercept, which was the highest, included 29.86 feet of 0.66 ounces per ton of gold, according to the company that provides many intercept details in its full announcement.

The New Millennium target area included six distinct zones – East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil’ Gun and North Antler. There was also some drilling at the Valmy and Cross Fire resource area.

SSR reported the company submitted a proposed amendment in June to the Marigold plan of operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to include the Valmy and Cross Fire sites, and the company expects a decision yet this quarter.

At Trenton Canyon, drilling delivered high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization, which SSR wants to potentially miner potential ore that can be processed by heap leaching. The company stated that the oxide inventory consists of isolated mineral centers, and definition drilling to delineate the extents of these mineral centers is ongoing.

Drilling at Buffalo Valley is aimed at converting the historically delineated mineral inventory in resource and reserve categories for a potential satellite operation, according to SSR.

SSR Mining also stated that the company continues to explore for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amendable to alternative mining and processing methods not currently available at Marigold. The facilities are south of Interstate 80 at Valmy.

Exploration efforts for sulfide ore focused on the Tempest Zone in the vicinity of the past-producing Trenton Canyon open pit, and the drilling at Buffalo Valley looked at mineralized structures identified in historical drilling outside the mine area and testing new targets.

