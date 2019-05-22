WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management has published a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Mackay Optimization Project expanding gold mining operations at the Marigold Mine. The public comment period closes July 5.
The BLM will hold public meetings June 12 at the Winnemucca Convention Center from 6-8 p.m. and June 13 at the Lander County Courthouse in Battle Mountain from 6-8 p.m.
The Draft EIS analyzes environmental impacts associated with the company’s proposal to expand the existing Marigold Mine and extend the life of the mine for up to 10 years. The mine employs about 400 people. Impacts to be considered include water resources, air quality, vegetation resources (including noxious weed species and special status species), wildlife, grazing management, cultural resources, Native American cultural concerns, recreation, and social and economic values.
The mine is in Humboldt County approximately 35 miles southeast of Winnemucca. Proposed changes to its operation would encompass about 2,055 additional acres (approximately 800 acres of public land and 1,254 acres of private land).
The plan modification would combine existing open pits into three larger pits. The pits are proposed to extend below the historic water table necessitating dewatering of the groundwater and include rapid infiltration basins for recharging the excess water down gradient of the pits. Waste rock storage areas, heap leach pads, and other supporting facilities would be expanded in association with the pits.
In addition, amendments to two associated rights-of-way needed to accommodate the proposed mine changes are evaluated in the DEIS. These rights-of-way include relocation of a portion of the Buffalo Valley Road and the existing 120-kV power line operated by NV Energy.
Written comments should be addressed to Jeanette Black, project lead. Website: https://go.usa.gov/xmwds; email: wfoweb@blm.gov—subject: Mackay Optimization DEIS Comments; fax: 775-623-1740; mail: Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt River Field Office, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445.
Additional information is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xmwds.
