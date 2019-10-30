WINNEMUCCA — The Bureau of Land Management has approved the expansion of the Marigold Mine in Humboldt County. The project will extend the mine life about 10 years, from 2027 to 2037, and provide continued employment for the mine’s approximately 400 employees.
The Marigold Mine, which is near Valmy, about 35 miles southeast of Winnemucca, is in the Battle Mountain Range.
The mine has been in production since 1989.
It was acquired by SSR Mining of Vancouver, British Columbia from co-owners Goldcorp Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp. in April 2014.
Marigold is a large run-of-mine heap leach operation with several open pits.
According to SSR’s website, the mine is expected to produce an average of about 236,000 ounces of gold per year to 2023.
The mine expects to spend about $7.5 million on exploration in 2019.
This summer SSR added to the Marigold Mine land by purchasing 21,992 acres at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley from Newmont Goldcorp and Fairmile Gold Mining Inc. for $22 million.
The Mackay Optimization Project will expand operations at the mine by an additional 2,056 acres to encompass a total of disturbance of 7,738 acres, with 3,272 acres on public land and 4,466 acres on private land.
The decision on the mine’s Mackay Optimization Project was issued by the BLM’s Winnemucca District, Humboldt River Field Office. For further information, contact Jeanette Black, the BLM’s project lead, at 775-623-1500.
