Marigold Mine has record production

He also stated in the earnings report that the company’s “large brownfield growth and exploration pipeline will take center-stage this year as we advance projects and provide clarity on their potential scale and timelines.”

The company plans to spend $65 million this year on exploration “across the portfolio,” and he said in the teleconference that SSR expects the exploration efforts to “take center stage” as the company defines its growth potential.

At Marigold, a focus of the 2020 exploration program was to identify new mineral resources on the large land package, which expanded with acquisition of Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley from Newmont Corp. SSR reported 208 drill holes in 2020.

At the Valmy site, there are three historic open pits mined by previous owners between 2002 and 2005, which produced roughly 196,000 ounces of gold, and SSR has been expanding mineral resources around these pits since 2015, when SSR acquired Marigold.

The company said that at Trenton Canyon there is an historical mineral resource area and three pits mined between 1996 and 2005, which produced around 290,000 ounces of gold. Since the acquisition in 2019, SSR Mining has been exploring to confirm historic drilling data and expand known mineralization areas.