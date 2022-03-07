Market turmoil sends gold price back up to $2,000

Times of uncertainty can mean turmoil in the markets, and that was clearly in evidence on Monday, March 7. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the S&P 500 fell 2.7%; the price of oil surged, signaling that inflation is expected stay on its upward trend; and the price of gold climbed to around $2,000 an ounce, the highest since August 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was roiling the markets.

On Monday the price of gold reached a 19-month high when it went over $2,000 an ounce. The price reached $2,007.50 in the early morning hours, then dropped back to almost $1,960 before settling at right around $2,000 per ounce at the end of the day.

When the Covid-19 pandemic sent the world into turmoil in 2020, the price of gold rose quite steadily through the first half of the year, going up about 33% from around $1,552 at the start of the year. Gold climbed above $2,000 per ounce for the first time ever on Aug. 5, 2020, and reached an all-time high of $2,067.15 on Aug. 7.

After that peak, gold prices settled down and were on mostly a downward trend for the next seven months, reaching a low of $1,700.10 on March 5, 2021. The gold price climbed back up to $1903.50 on May 28, but mostly hovered around $1,800 an ounce through 2021, before climbing back up over $1,900 after the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24.

“Getting to $2,000 is bittersweet,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said on Monday. “It does help with the economics, but it usually is a signal of some level of instability and unrest at the state, national and global level.”

Gray said that if prices stay up, that will have impacts on the mining industry throughout Nevada.

“Anytime that we see the price of a mineral, particularly gold, go up, that is a positive for Nevada’s economy, for the 37,000 families that are employed within the mining supply chain, and it’s an opportunity for us to be able to increase our workforce as well and also to mine lower grade material.

“However, we also recognize that when the prices of commodities go up, that is usually an indicator that there is instability within the Nevada economy, within the U.S. economy, and sometimes in the world economy. So we are definitely sensitive to that.”

He said many people from around the world participate in the mining industry in Nevada.

“We’re not naïve to recognize that these events have impacts to people. So we send our thoughts and prayers to those people who are dealing with this.”

Gray also cautioned against people trying to push for higher taxes on the mining industry because a boost in gold prices brings what may turn out to be a temporary increase in revenue. He said gold prices went up during the economic troubles of 2008 to 2012, but when the economy started to rebound in 2013 the price of gold fell by nearly 40%.

“When the price dipped so much, we had a number of operators weeks away from declaring bankruptcy,” Gray said.

“I’m not sure there will be much of a near-term impact on the industry from the increased gold prices,” Nevada Division of Minerals Administrator Michal Visher wrote in an email on Monday. “Other than gold sales that occur during these volatile times, the mines will be taking a much longer-term view and approach.

“If there is some consensus amongst prognosticators that gold would stay above $1,900 for the rest of the year, there might be some changes to some mine plans,” Visher said. “If there was consensus that it would stay above $1,800 for several years, you’d likely see more changes.

“The Russian war in Ukraine and unprecedented financial sanctions against Russia make forecasters’ crystal balls much more opaque.”

Back in the spring of 2021, Nevada Gold Mines Director of Operations Greg Walker said, “I would like for gold prices to go down in some ways, because if it goes down it means we are past Covid-19 and we are getting back to normal. Part of me wants it to stay at $2,000 and the other part of me wants it to go back to $1,400, which is where it was before COVID-19 started.”

With the price of oil and overall inflation on the rise, mining companies will also be dealing with higher energy costs and other rising costs. Gray said, however, that as long as production at the mines stays steady, the increased revenue from higher gold prices will usually more than offset higher energy prices.

On Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said during a company earnings call that although some costs may increase for Newmont in 2022 due to world events, the company should be able to handle the costs without too much of an impact. He said that due to concerns about Covid, the company had already factored in the potential for market volatility in 2022.

Palmer said increases in the price of gold are likely to have a much bigger impact on Newmont’s bottom line than increases in energy prices. He said a $100 increase in the price of gold generates about $400 million in free cash flow for Newmont, whereas a $10 increase in the cost of a barrel of oil represents a reduction of about $15 million in free cash flow for the company.

