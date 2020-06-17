Mathews appointed workshop manager for Sandvik in Elko
Mathews appointed workshop manager for Sandvik in Elko

ELKO -- Spencer Mathews of Dallas, Texas will serve as the next workshop manager of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology in Elko, according to a company statement.

Mathews comes to Elko with more than 14 years of experience in underground and open pit mine environments, as well as more than 10 years working with hydraulics, pneumatic and low voltage control systems and both ERP and MDM systems.

He also has extensive experience in drill production environments, previously working as an assembler and an electrician until receiving a supervisory position of 38 employees and $10 million in inventory. 

A resident of Dallas for the last 20 years, Mathews is originally from the Boston area. In his free time, he enjoys working on his project car and his bus, and also PC gaming. He will be relocating from Dallas to Elko in July.

Spencer Mathews

Mathews

 Provided
