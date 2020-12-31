Maxtech appoints Greg Ferron as strategic advisor

VANCOUVER, BC – Greg Ferron has been selected to serve as a strategic advisor for Maxtech Ventures Inc. Ferron comes to the company with previous experience as a mining executive, in the capital markets and public company experience within the finance, mining and energy sectors. As former CEO and director of Treasury Metals, Ferron led the transition of the Goliath Gold property to a permitted development stage project and the recent acquisition of the Goldlund Gold Project.

"Maxtech and Magabra Resources Corp. have for the first time successfully consolidated the historic St. Anthony Gold Mine, a past producing high grade gold mine hosted in the same greenstone belt as the prodigious Mattabi/Sturgeon Lake base metal deposits, and Maxtech's recent joint venture provides direct investor exposure to the project's upcoming exploration program,” Ferron said.

“I look forward to assisting (CEO Peter Wilson) with a goal of maximizing stakeholders' interest in this active gold region of Ontario,” he added.

Ferron has held various capital markets and corporate development positions including TMX Group, Laramide Resources Ltd. and Scotiabank. He is currently director and head of the finance and audit committee of Platinex Inc.