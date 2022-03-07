McCoy-Cove advanced exploration begins

I-80 Gold Corp. announced March 7 that the underground advanced exploration program at its 100%-owned McCoy-Cove property has begun. That checks off another item on the company’s 2022 comprehensive plan.

McCoy-Cove is one of four projects currently being advanced by i-80 Gold and is expected to be a key component in the company’s plans to restart the Lone Tree autoclave. Construction of the decline is now underway.

The phase 1 program will include construction of an initial level with multiple drill bays to provide access for upgrading resources. Over 130,000 feet of underground definition and expansion drilling is anticipated to begin in the second half of 2022, followed by a feasibility study expected to be completed in 2023.

According to i-80 Gold, the Cove deposit is one of North America’s highest grade gold deposits with grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton. The deposit remains open for expansion down-dip.

McCoy Cove was an operating mine years ago and Premier Gold was exploring there for some time before a spinoff that created i-80 Gold in March 2021. Equinox Gold Corp. acquired Premier Gold Mines and then spun off i-80 Gold.

The McCoy-Cove property is southwest of Battle Mountain, south of Nevada Gold Mines’ Phoenix Mine in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend. The site is accessed via all-season road from Highway 55. McCoy-Cove is about 52 road miles south of i-80 Gold’s Lone Tree Complex. The company is working toward recommissioning the Lone Tree processing facility.

“McCoy-Cove is one of three underground mining projects being advanced, ultimately with mineralization to be processed at the company’s recently acquired Lone Tree Complex,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer of i-80. “With interim processing arrangements with Nevada Gold Mines, in addition to our autoclave, we have secured the required processing that will allow us to build our portfolio of high-grade projects including the Cove Mine that is an important component in our growth plans.”

i-80 Gold also announced that Jon Laird has joined the company to become the Cove Mine project manager. Laird was the project manager responsible for bringing the El Niño mine into production. El Niño is an underground mine at South Arturo, which was a 60-40 joint venture between Nevada Gold Mines and Premier Gold Mines.

The start of production from El Niño was celebrated with a gold pour at the Goldstrike Mine in September 2019. As part of an asset exchange in late 2021, Nevada Gold Mines acquired i-80 Gold’s 40% share of the South Arturo mining property, and i-80 Gold acquired the Lone Tree Complex.

Jon Laird most recently worked at Hycroft Resources as well as Underground Mine Operations Superintendent at Barrick Gold’s Hemlo Mine in Northwestern Ontario.

