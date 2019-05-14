{{featured_button_text}}
Gold Bar Project

Haul trucks stand at the ready on McEwen Mining Inc.’s Gold Bar Project property near Eureka in this December 2017 photo.

EUREKA — A fatal accident at a new gold mine in Eureka County is being investigated by the Mine Safety & Health Administration.

Haul truck driver Dean V. Pilcher of Colorado was killed Monday morning when his vehicle overturned while operating at the Gold Bar Mine, McEwen Mining Inc. confirmed.

“The accident involved a haul truck that overturned while operating at the site, and the individual who was fatally injured was its driver,” the company stated. “There were no other injuries associated with the accident.”

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of the company, said, “We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life on our mine site. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this most difficult time. Safety for everyone on our mine sites is our highest priority, an investigation is underway to determine how this happened.”

Pilcher was employed by N.A. Degerstrom, which is under contract with McEwen.

McEwen has initiated an investigation into the accident, and is working with the contractor and the local authorities to determine what happened.

This is the seventh fatality of 2019 that MSHA is investigating.

The company began construction of the Gold Bar Project on the Cortez Trend in November 2017. The first gold ingot weighing 390 ounces was poured at the mine on Feb. 16, 2019.

During the first three years of operation beginning in 2019, Gold Bar is projected to produce 55,000, 74,000 and 68,000 ounces of gold, respectively.

