McEwen Mining posts loss for quarter

McEwen Mining Inc. had a consolidated net loss of $19.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter, during which the company received regulatory approval to expand its plan of operations at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.

The approval allows McEwen Mining to include the Gold Bar South deposit, and the company stated that it plans to start construction of the access road and heap leach expansion to accommodate expected gold production starting in the fourth quarter.

Companywide, the Toronto-based company produced 20,850 ounces of gold and 336,500 silver ounces or 25,100 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, compared with 30,600 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of last year.

Gold Bar in Eureka County produced 6,300 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter at an all-in sustaining cost of $2,663 per GEO sold, down from 7,400 GEOs in the 2021 quarter at an all-in cash cost of $1,934 per ounce.

The company stated that mining from the Pick open pit was 44% below target in the first quarter of this year due to mining contractor employee turnover, lower blasting productivity and the segregation of potentially preg-robbing carbon in mineralized material that could not be heap leached.

Further metallurgical testing is under way, McEwen Mining stated, and the company is evaluating if carbon will remain an issue during the current and future phases of mining at Pick.

McEwen also reported that heap leach and process plant operation partially offset the deficit in ore mined by achieving 13% higher gold recovery and 8% higher gold grade than the corresponding targets for the quarter at Gold Bar.

Near-mine exploration is under way around Pick with encouraging oxide drill results, the company said, and one drill rig is operating at targets designed to extend the Pick deposit. McEwen spent $1.5 million on exploration activities at Gold Bar in the quarter.

The Fox Complex in Canada produced 7,700 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 5,200 GEOs in the first quarter of last year, primarily due to mining at the new Froome Mine versus the Black Fox Mine. However, the solid performance was offset by a labor shortage due to COVID-19 and equipment failures at the Stock mill.

The company’s preliminary economic assessment for the Fox Complex released in the quarter show that the expansion project would provide potential average gold production of 80,800 ounces of gold per year over nine years, after the depletion of current resources at Froome.

Additional exploration work will be conducted throughout this year to support the ongoing studies necessary to advance the proposed expansion project. McEwen spent $1.7 million on exploration at Fox in the quarter.

The company also reported that its 49% interest in the San Jose Mine in Argentina produced 6,450 gold ounces and 335,500 silver ounces, or 10,700 gold equivalent ounces, in the first quarter, down from 16,700 GEOs in the 2021 quarter. The mine was impacted by COVID-19-related employee absences in the quarter.

McEwen Mining additionally is continuing exploration at the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, with 35,360 feet of drilling completed by May 10, with drill contractor mobilization of crews, equipment and parts adversely impacted by COVID-19 and industry-wide labor shortages, the company said.

McEwen Copper has an 81% interest in the project, and the earnings report states that the critical issue of road access to the site has been resolved with development of a second road at a lower altitude to allow for year-round site access.

Additionally, McEwen Mining said the New York Stock Exchange notified the company in early January that the average price of its common stock for the prior 30 days fell below $1 per share, and the company had six months to bring the share price back up.

The company’s board has not approved a reverse share split so McEwen will seek other means of remaining on the NYSE. If it is delisted, however, it will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the earnings report states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0