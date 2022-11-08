McEwen Mining posts loss for third quarter

McEwen Mining Inc. reported a consolidated net loss in the third quarter of $10.5 million, or 21 cents per share, mainly because of money spent on the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, and the company announced that development is under way on the Gold Bar South deposit at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.

McEwen Mining stated that first ore is expected from Gold Bar South late this quarter, and said that this mining area is superior to the current mining areas because of its lower stripping ratio, oxide mineralization with no carbonaceous material and a higher average gold grade partially offset by lower heap leach recovery.

“At Gold Bar, we are looking forward to starting our Gold Bar South deposit this quarter. We are expecting to have much lower cost per ounce than year-to-date cost because we will be mining higher grade ore at GBS, with half the strip ratio and no problematic carbonaceous material,” said Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of the Toronto-based company.

Most of gold production at the mine in Eureka County will come from the Gold Bar South deposit in 2023, according to the earnings report, which also stated that in order to increase the mining rate, a new mining contractor has been hired. Mobilization of equipment is under way with a staged ramp up planned in January.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the Nov. 7 conference call that there still will be ore mined out of the Pick and Cabin open pits “but for sure we will be concentrating on Gold Bar South,” and he said a contractor is now completing the road to Gold Bar South.

McEwen Mining spent $1.1 million on exploration in the third quarter at Gold Bar, which produced 7,200 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, down from 12,400 GEOs in the third quarter of last year, and Stephen McGibbon, executive vice president of exploration, said there were “boots on the ground” for the summer drill program at Gold Bar that will resume next spring.

The company also reported that it signed an option with Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Exploration Co. to earn a 60% interest in the Elder Creek copper project in Nevada by spending $18 million there. Elder Creek covers 577 mining claims in Humboldt and Lander counties in a district that includes the Marigold, Lone Tree and Phoenix operations.

Companywide, McEwen Mining produced 35,700 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter, down from 32,100 in the 2021 quarter. The 2022 quarterly production included 26,200 ounces of gold and 853,000 ounces of silver.

The Fox Complex in Canada produced 9,000 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 8,300 GEOs in the 2021 quarter, and the San Jose Mine in Argentina produced 19,300 GEOs for McEwen Mining’s 49% share, down from 21,600 GEOs in the third quarter of last year.

McEwen Mining also reported that companywide it spent $5 million on exploration and advanced projects at its mines.

Average cash costs per GEO from the 100% owned Gold Bar and Fox was $1,219 in the third quarter, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,659 per ounce, which was higher than guidance of $1,475 per ounce, according to the earnings report.

McEwen said in the earnings call that the costs at Gold Bar have been “unacceptable,” and Chief Financial Officer Perry Ing said the cash costs at the Nevada mine were $1,712 per ounce in the third quarter and the all-in sustaining cost was $2,049 per ounce, well above the current gold price.

The spot price of gold closed in New York on Nov. 7 at $1,675 per ounce.

Production guidance companywide for 2022 is 150,000 to 170,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Rob McEwen said in the earnings report that “this year has been much better than the previous three! While we still have issues to resolve, such as increasing our treasury by producing more ounces at a lower cost, we can clearly see a brighter future.”

He said that at the Fox Complex where there is a history of high operating costs, “we are making good progress reducing our costs. I am pleased to say that in Q3 our cash cost/ounce at Fox fell to $774, our lowest since mid-2018. This is well below the industry average.

“Our next important area to improve at Fox is the process plant (mill). Specifically, we need to increase the throughput because our mine is now producing more ore than our mill can process. As a result, we have a large surface stockpile of ore equivalent to more than two months of production,” Rob McEwen said in the announcement.

He also said that in Mexico, “we recently acquired a complete process plant on very advantageous terms that will help significantly reduced projected capital requirements for our Fenix project. This acquisition has made Fenix more attractive to build and couple provide a new long-life mine for McEwen Mining.”

The San Jose Mine had a strong quarter, and its exploration work is continuing to extend its high-grade veins and discover new veins, McEwen said.

Rob McEwen also provided an update on McEwen Copper, which is 65% owned by McEwen Copper, and the Los Azules project that is designed as an open pit copper mine with a 36-year mine life.

“We completed an $82 million financing for McEwen Copper in a very tough equity market. Rio Tinto, the second largest mining company in the world, through its subsidiary Nuton, now owns 9.7% of McEwen Copper as a result of its investment of $25 million," he said.

Looking at the market, Rob McEwen said that McEwen Mining’s outstanding shares underwent a 10 for 1 consolidation that was “necessary action done to protect our listing on the NYSE, which is our principal exchange and where our trading volume is the highest.”

He said that “the operating challenges we faced in recent years have severely damaged our credibility with our shareholders and the market. As a result, few investors have taken a close look recently at our assets. If they did, I believe some would see the potential value that I see today,” and this is why he has a personal financial commitment of $220 million with McEwen Mining and McEwen Copper.