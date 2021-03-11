McEwen Mining reports losses

The slower ramp-up to full mining rates following the shutdown at Gold Bar was primarily due to delays related to mining contractor rehiring of operators, according to the earnings report.

On the brighter side, McEwen Mining stated that if permits are received as planned, the mining of Gold Bar South could begin as early as the first quarter of 2022.

McEwen also said the future of the Black Fox operations in Canada is “becoming more visible” with access to the Froome deposit nearly complete and commercial production planned for in the fourth quarter of this year.

“This will extend the life of the Black Fox Mine by 2.5 years, providing a bridge to our second phase of growth at Fox, which we will unveil in Q2. Given our large resource base in the Timmins area, we expect it to support a potential 10-year mine life with annual production of 100,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold,” he said.

The company also has a 49% interest in the San Jose Mine in Argentina and the 100% interest in the El Gallo Project in Mexico.

For the full year, McEwen Mining produced 114,800 ounces of gold equivalent ounces, which the company compared with production of 174,000 ounces in 2018. The forecast is for between 141,000 gold equivalent ounces and 160,400 ounces this year.