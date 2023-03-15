Gold may gain popularity as a safe-haven investment because of recent bank failures and increased interest rates, according to McEwen Mining’s chairman and chief owner Rob McEwen, who said on March 14 that “gold still has a role to play in your portfolio.”

He said in an earnings call that “with all the uncertainties in the world” people are asking why gold prices haven’t gone up more, but his answer is that he believes investors felt they had entered into a “new era” of low interest rates and a “world awash with easy money.”

Rising interest rates and bank failures, however, are a “vivid reminder” that gold is still an important investment, said McEwen, who founded Goldcorp, which later merged with Newmont Corp., and holds 17.3% of McEwen Mining, owner of the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.

“I suspect more investors will start to add more gold and gold shares to their portfolios and will follow the lead of a select number of central banks who became large gold buyers in 2022,” he said.

The gold price in early morning trading on the New York spot market on March 15 was $1,925.90 per ounce, up from $1,840 at the beginning of the month.

McEwen also said that while McEwen Mining’s share prices were “hammered” in 2022, with a 36% drop, the share price has increased 136% since the end of 2022. The share price was down 30 cents, however, in early afternoon trading on March 14 to $7.41 cents per share.

The Toronto-based company posted a consolidated net loss of $81.1 million, or $1.71 per share, for the year 2022, primarily due to investments of $81.7 million in advanced projects and exploration, including expenses for the McEwen Copper Los Azules project in Argentina. McEwen Mining holds 52% of McEwen Copper.

The 2022 loss compared with a loss of $56.7 million net loss in 2021, and McEwen said losses will continue as the huge Los Azules copper project continues to be developed, with new investment from Rio Tinto’s Nuton venture and Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automobile manufacturer and mobility provider.

McEwen said that Los Azules “will likely be one of the larger copper mines when built.”

Also in 2022, McEwen Copper signed an option agreement with Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, for the Elder Creek property in Nevada. By spending $18 million over up to seven years, Kennecott can earn a 60% interest in Elder Creek and form a 60:40 joint venture with McEwen Copper.

For the fourth quarter, McEwen Mining lost $37.4 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $21 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, with revenue of $28.2 million in the 2022 quarter coming from the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County, the Fox Complex in Canada and the San Jose Mine in Argentina.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the earnings call that Gold Bar is now fully transitioned “on two fronts,” with a new contractor and mining starting at the Gold Bar South deposit. The mine reported it was “parting ways” with the previous contractor in 2022 and running into carbonaceous ore that couldn’t be processed.

The new contractor is N.A. Degerstrom Inc., according to Todd Sylvester, site manager at Gold Bar, who also reported on March 14 that there is no flooding at the mine but there is flooding on Three Bar and Roberts Creeks roads so it is difficult to get in and out of the mine.

Eureka County has been hit with flooding because of heavy snowfall and rain.

Shaver said the mine is “on the road to better performance as the year goes on,” but he also reported that the mine life of the new Gold Bar South open pit is only 12 to 18 months. Gold Bar South is oxide ore and has a higher average gold grade.

In addition, Shaver said McEwen Mining need to expand the heap leach pad at Gold Bar this year, and work is underway on that project.

The earnings report states that the company expects to spend $5.5 million on exploration at Gold Bar this year and spent $4.8 million in 2022, focused on targets around the mine, such as near-mine extensions at Cabin North, Pick and potential extensions at the Atlas Pit.

Gold Bar produced 7,940 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, down 20% from 9,950 GEOs in the 2021 quarter, and for the year 2022, the mine produced 26,620 GEOs, a drop from 43,850 gold equivalent ounces in the year 2021.

Cash costs at Gold Bar were $1,622 per ounce for 2022, compared with $1,687 per ounce in 2021, while all-in sustaining costs were $1,989 per ounce in 2022, compared with $1,753 per ounce the prior year.

The mine is expected to produce 42,000 to 48,000 gold equivalent ounces this year, and companywide, production is predicted at 150,000 to 170,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Companywide, McEwen Mining produced 133,300 GEOs in 2022, down from the forecasted 134,600 to 141,600 GEOS for the year because of lower than planned production at the Fox Complex, according to the earnings report.

The Fox Complex produced 9,870 GEOs in the fourth quarter, compared with 9,460 GEOs in the 2021 quarter, and the complex produced 36,650 gold equivalent ounces in all of 2022, up from 30,060 GEOS in 2021.

Rob McEwen said in the earnings release that “2022 was an important transition year for McEwen Mining. Our Fox operation in Timmins (Ontario) showed the largest improvement from 2021, with a 22% increase in gold production, 8% lower cash costs per ounce and steady all-in sustaining costs per ounce.”

Fox’s cash costs were $1,020 per ounce for 2022, compared with $1,108 per ounce in 2021. All-in sustaining costs for 2022 were $1,465 per ounce, compared with $1,461 per ounce in the prior year.

The San Jose Mine produced 19,420 GEOs in the fourth quarter for McEwen’s 49% interest, including 700,850 ounces of silver and 11,170 ounces of silver, compared with 20,200 GEOS, or 682,700 silver ounces and 11,300 gold ounces in the 2021 quarter.

For the year, San Jose produced 69,130 GEOS for the company’s 49% interest, including nearly 2.6 million silver ounces and 38,610 gold ounces, compared with 76,800 GEOS in the year 2021, including 2.57 million silver ounces and 40,900 gold ounces.

Cash costs for 2022 were $1,306 per ounce at San Jose, compared with $1,262 per ounce in 2021, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,714 per ounce in 2022, up from $1,603 per ounce in 2021.