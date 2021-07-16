McEwen production up in quarter

TORONTO – McEwen Mining Inc. reported consolidated production in the second quarter rose, with the company producing 31,700 ounces of gold and 611,800 ounces of silver, or 40,800 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 19,200 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter.

The company’s Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County produced 14,100 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter ending June 30, more than double the 6,100 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter of last year, according to the company’s July 13 announcement.

McEwen’s Black Fox Mine at Timmins, Canada, produced 7,100 gold equivalent ounces in the 2021 quarter, far outpacing the 2,200 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The San Jose Mine at Santa Cruz, Argentina, produced 9,300 gold ounces and 607,000 silver ounces in the second quarter, or 18,300 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 9,000 ounces in 2020.

McEwen Mining owns 49% on the mine, and Hochschild Mining plc owns 51% and is the operator, and the company said it received $2.5 million in dividends in the quarter from San Jose.

The company also stated that the El Gallo Project in Sinaloa, Mexico, produced 1,300 gold equivalent ounces from residual leaching of the heap leach pad during the quarter.

McEwen Mining will be releasing financial details on the second quarter with its 10-Q quarterly financial statements, but the company reported liquid assets of roughly $44 million as of June 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0