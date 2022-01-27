McEwen’s production increased 34% in 2021

TORONTO – McEwen Mining Inc., which operates the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada, reported consolidated production for all of 2021 was up 34% over the year 2020, and fourth-quarter production was up 29% over the prior year.

The company produced 154,410 gold equivalent ounces in 2021, including 118,000 ounces of gold and 2.57 million ounces of silver. That compared with 115,600 gold equivalent ounces in 2020, including 2.02 million silver ounces and 92,100 gold ounces.

The full-year production was within the company’s guidance of 141,000 to 160,400 gold equivalent ounces for 2021.

For the fourth quarter, the company produced 40,150 gold equivalent ounces, including 31,300 gold ounces and 682,700 silver ounces, compared with 31,100 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter, including 24,100 gold ounces and 532,400 silver ounces.

McEwen Mining stated that the company’s 49% share of production from the San Jose Mine in Argentina in the fourth quarter was 682,700 silver ounces and 11,300 gold ounces, or 20,200 gold equivalent ounces. Hochschild Mining owns 51% of the mine.

Black Fox Mine in the Timmins Mining District in Canada produced 9,460 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, and Gold Bar in Eureka County produced 9,950 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The El Gallo Mine in Mexico produced 540 gold equivalent ounces from residual leaching, McEwen also reported.

Additionally, McEwen Mining announced on Jan. 26 that the preliminary economic assessment for the Fox Complex in Canada outlines a mine life of more than 12 years, with the complex generating average annual production of 71,980 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,225 per ounce.

Peak annual gold production would be roughly 100,000 ounces in years six to 10 of the mine, according to the assessment.

“The Fox PEA is an important step forward for us. It translates our exploration success into a business case that increases mine life and production rates and lowers costs per ounce,” said Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining.

“It also provides a clearer picture of where future exploration should be focused to add value,” he said in the announcement. “Our commitment and investment in exploration has provided the foundation for this study, and ongoing exploration success continues to further enhance the expansion potential at Fox.”

Rob McEwen also said that he was pleased the Froome Mine at Fox was successfully brought into production in 2021 and is “performing as expected.”

