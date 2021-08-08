McEwen turning around, but posts loss

McEwen Mining Inc. posted a $6 million loss, or a 1-cent per share loss, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $19.8 million in the 2020 quarter, as the company reported it is continuing its turnaround strategy.
Revenue totaled $40.7 million, up from $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
“Mines are operating much more efficiently such that we are back to delivering on production guidance and building the treasury,” McEwen Mining’s chairman and chief owner, Rob McEwen, said in the earnings call.
Production guidance for this year is 141,900 to 160,400 gold equivalent ounces.
The turnaround includes increased production and lower costs at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada, which produced 14,100 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,619 per ounce.
That is a 131% increase over the 6,100 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter of last year at Gold Bar in Eureka County at an all-in sustaining cost of $2,462 per ounce, according to the Toronto-based company, which stated that operational improvements are expected to continue through this year.
McEwen Mining also reported it is planning a copper exploration project in Nevada at its Elder Creek property.
Gold exploration continues at nearby targets at Gold Bar, and the company is further defining oxide resources on the neighboring Tonkin property.
The subsidiary doing the Nevada exploration, McEwen Copper, owns 100% of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, as well, and will be raising financing for continued development of that project and what it calls the modest exploration program at Elder Creek.
McEwen Copper hopes to raise up to $80 million in a private offering and Rob McEwen has committed the first $40 million, according to the Aug. 4 earnings announcement. In the Aug. 5 earnings call, he described Los Azules is “giant on a global scale,” but it is remote with limited access.
Companywide, total production for the second quarter was 31,700 ounces of gold, compared with 15,700 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and silver production totaled 611,700 ounces, up from 359,400 ounces in the 2020 quarter.
“Production is trending up and on track and costs are trending down,” said the company’s chief operating office, Peter Mah.
The Fox Complex in Canada produced 7,100 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 2,200 ounces in the second quarter of last year, at all-in sustainable costs of $1,088 per ounce, compared with $3,332 per ounce in the 2020 quarter.
McEwen Mining reported that mining has transitioned to the Froome deposit and is performing to plan, with commercial production expected in the fourth quarter, and the company stated that it remains focused on the goal of cost-effectively discovering and extending gold deposits adjacent to existing operations.
A preliminary economic assessment to expand production from the Fox Complex is expected to be released in the second half of this year, following additional drilling and resource estimate updates at the Stock and Grey Fox properties, according to the earnings report.
At the San Jose Mine in Argentina, McEwen’s attributable production in the second quarter was 9,300 ounces of gold and 607,000 ounces of silver, or 18,200 gold equivalent ounces. That compares with 9,000 gold equivalent ounces in the 2020 quarter.
McEwen Mining holds 40% of San Jose, which the company said was negatively impacted by COVID-19 last year.
All-in sustaining costs at San Jose were $1,500 per gold equivalent ounce in the second quarter of this year, compared with $1,476 in the 2020 quarter.
McEwen received $2.6 million in dividends for the quarter, compared with $300,000 in the 2020 quarter.
The company also reported that the El Gallo Project in Mexico produced 1,300 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter from residual leaching, which is expected to wind down in early 2020.