McEwen turning around, but posts loss

The subsidiary doing the Nevada exploration, McEwen Copper, owns 100% of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, as well, and will be raising financing for continued development of that project and what it calls the modest exploration program at Elder Creek.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McEwen Copper hopes to raise up to $80 million in a private offering and Rob McEwen has committed the first $40 million, according to the Aug. 4 earnings announcement. In the Aug. 5 earnings call, he described Los Azules is “giant on a global scale,” but it is remote with limited access.

Companywide, total production for the second quarter was 31,700 ounces of gold, compared with 15,700 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and silver production totaled 611,700 ounces, up from 359,400 ounces in the 2020 quarter.

“Production is trending up and on track and costs are trending down,” said the company’s chief operating office, Peter Mah.

The Fox Complex in Canada produced 7,100 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 2,200 ounces in the second quarter of last year, at all-in sustainable costs of $1,088 per ounce, compared with $3,332 per ounce in the 2020 quarter.