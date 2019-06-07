ELKO –Tim Burmeister hit the ground running when he stepped into the role of Mining Quarterly editor in February.
That was the week details emerged of Barrick’s hostile takeover of Newmont that eventually led to a joint venture of the two largest mining companies in Northern Nevada.
Now, with the 2019 Elko Mining Expo starting this week, Burmeister will cover another headlining mining event as the Mining Quarterly’s summer edition hits newsstands on Thursday.
A native of California, Burmeister lived in northcentral Montana for many years as the editor and owner of a weekly newspaper.
“It seems that gold has always been in the background of my life,” Burmeister said in his first column for the Mining Quarterly, noting that the Montana town he lived in was known as the Golden Triangle because it is one of the top wheat producing areas of the country.
Burmeister replaced Suzanne Featherston as Mining Quarterly editor and reporter for the Elko Daily Free Press. Other past editors include Marianne McKown and Adella Harding.
Harding is still a contributing reporter to the Elko Daily Free Press, covering city, county and mining issues.
Burmeister said he is looking forward to delving into the mining industry and exploring its many facets.
“Mining involves an encyclopedic variety of knowledge and sciences,” Burmeister wrote in his column. “Sort of like the widening range between the growing size of the mining industry and the shrinking size of the gold that is harvested, there is a huge range of topics to cover.”
After the Mining Expo, Burmeister will be available for a meet-and-greet between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Friday at the Elko Daily Free Press office, 3720 Idaho St.
