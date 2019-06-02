The Elko Daily Free Press and Mining Quarterly have a new mining editor, longtime western journalist Tim Burmeister.
Gold mining is what keeps Elko’s economy humming, and Tim hit the ground running this spring when the Barrick-Newmont merger battle began just as he was coming on board. Elko Daily Free Press members are invited to chat with Tim following this week’s Elko Mining Expo.
You can learn about Tim in his introductory column Thursday in the Summer Mining Quarterly and you can speak with him in person by stopping by the Elko Daily Free Press office, 3720 Idaho St., between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Friday.
