CARSON CITY – State environmental officials are recommending renewal of a hazardous waste storage and treatment permit for Precious Metals Recovery LLC’s Dry Hills Facility in Eureka County.

The company will manage mercury and mercury-bearing wastes generated by Barrick Goldstrike Mines Inc.’s properties in northern Nevada.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management is accepting public comments through April 15.

The bureau has reviewed the application and “determined the facility can be operated under the proposed permit conditions in accordance with applicable regulations and in a manner which is protective of public health and the environment.”

The facility is about 40 miles southwest of Elko.

Comments may be submitted to Maureen Godbout, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.

More information can be found at https://ndep.nv.gov.

